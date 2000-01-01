No impact on property prices post-tax reform

Government’s GST initiative over the past year has helped to streamline the tax administration by bringing in more transparency in the taxation system. As expected with any game-changer of this magnitude, the initial few months were fairly disruptive not only for the industry, but also for the consumers and government authorities. Confusion ranging from filing returns to the recent requirement of e-way bill has kept GST in the limelight. But, it did have a positive rub off for consumers as the rates on numerous items were brought down from 28 per cent to a more reasonable mean of 18 per cent.

We are confident of its benefits in the long run if the government clarifies a few issues faced by the industry. Clarity is required on the abatement available for the land cost for calculating service tax on under-construction projects. This will have a major implication on the final price because if the cost of land is 10 per cent of the overall project, there is a possibility of stagnant final costs. But, in metropolitan cities, the land cost is almost 50-60 per cent of the total costs. Hence the cost of apartments might rise there. High land prices still remain a major obstacle in making real estate an affordable commodity in the true sense.

Stamp duty is another issue that needs attention. Even after the implementation of the GST, stamp duty is being levied and different states have varied stamp duty slabs. The additional burden on the sector on account of the stamp duty averages from 5 per cent – 7 per cent. We hope that state governments abolish the same or merge with the existing GST rates which will further help bring down the cost of apartments.

Meanwhile, GST has provided some cushion to under construction projects and marginally brought down prices for affordable housing owing to the input tax credits, but we are yet to see a significant impact in the mid-sized or luxury space. Currently, consumers can avail benefits only on those projects which are nearing completion or completed post implementation of GST. For most projects the benefit may not exceed 5 per cent of the overall construction cost.

It is important that the government engages with stakeholders to address their concerns and work in harmony to bring in more clarity for the sector that in turn can substantially contribute to the ‘Housing for All by 2022’ mission.