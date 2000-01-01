Newsmaker: The oppressed hit back

Sixteen-year-old Pralhad Jadhav died a gory death earlier this week in Nanded, Maharashtra, crushed by a crowd of protesters who were trying to flee the police. It is difficult to say if he will be considered a martyr in the continuing clashes between Marathas and Dalits. There are scores to be settled, perhaps history to be rewritten.

Symbolically at least, Jadhav’s was no ordinary death. His will be another name in a long-running battle, something that started much earlier than Monday, to an event 200 years ago. January 1, 1818: that was when British forces comprising Mahars – the caste to which Dr B.R. Ambedkar belonged – fought Peshwa Baji Rao II’s army at Koregaon along the Bhima river. The Peshwa’s men outnumbered the imperial forces by over three times, yet the latter, among them the Mahars, were able to stand their ground, and the Peshwa’s army withdrew after an exhausting battle. The British erected a memorial to their victory, and inscribed on it the names of Mahar soldiers who had died fighting. Dalits have always considered that battle had been won by their own.

There are competing versions of the story. For some it marked the victory of Dalits against the seemingly oppressive upper caste rule of the Peshwas – the Peshwai, it was called. Ambedkar provided the seal of approval to this version when he visited the site of the battle in Bhima Koregaon in 1927 and described it as a caste war. That was the distant view. Closer to the present, when Mahars gathered annually to mark that victory, the celebration was seen to be anti-national, because the Peshwas had fought the imperial forces in that battle two centuries ago. History evidently needed to revisited with a pen in hand.

As usually happens, this is more easily said than done or acknowledged, especially when events recede deeper into the past and people become rigid in their interpretations – something that young Pralhad Jadhav did not know, and will never know now.

Right wing groups, like the Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasangh, described the celebration by Dalit groups over the 1818 battle as anti-national. It was an unfortunate development considering that lakhs of Dalits had collected at Koregaon Bhima to commemorate the Koregaon battle – some put their number at 10 lakh. There was another reason for such a large gathering. Some Dalit leaders believe that the Sangh Parivar represents casteism and oppression. By extension, in their estimate, the Modi government represents present-day Peshwai.

With emotions running high, trouble was round the corner. There are now two sides to how the match was lit. One version says clashes began, and then spread like wildfire after 28-year-old Rahul Phatangale was killed on Monday, January 1, on the 200th anniversary of the British-Peshwa war.

The second version says that trouble started in a village near Pune over a memorial to a 17th century Dalit who the Mahars believe had performed the last rites of Chhatrapati Shambaji, Chhatrapati Shivaji’ son. Clashes took place between the Marathas and Dalits after a board detailing the event was removed.

It is not difficult for caste differences to go out of control, because they go beyond the present into history. The Dalit has been a symbol of oppression. Relegated to the periphery of the village, he was not allowed to drink from the same well as the upper castes, told not to cross the path before an upper caste or even touch his shadow, and carry night soil on the head. Mahatma Gandhi called the lowest of them Harijans, children of god. When India became independent it was natural that they should be provide avenues to measure up to the upper castes. Reservations in government jobs and educational institutions were one way out and it was provided.

In time, as life became difficult the upper castes protested, and considered themselves the victims of the reservation policy. Protests against the Mandal Commission report in 1990 were a manifestation of this. As a writer put it, “It makes no sense to keep bashing the Brahmin community which lags in numbers and is denied competing on equal terms with others. It therefore defies reason as to why a section of Dalits have picked on the Battle of Koregaon as an inspiration for themselves to fight the upper castes. The Brahmins have no numbers now, they have no reservations and no privileges. Who are the Dalits fighting and for what or where? Do they identify with the British more than with Indians (Brahmins)?”

Meanwhile, the eclipse of Mayawati and the BJP push into the Dalit community had created space for the rise of a Dalit leader to make his mark. Slowly, Jignesh Mevani, the Dalit leader from Gujarat, is trying to move into that space. He has now pitch forked himself into the Dalit-Maratha issue in Maharashtra. Whether he has it in him to bring the peace in an explosive situation will be worth watching.

