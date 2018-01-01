The new mantra

2017 is a precursor to the much-needed stability of the residential market as seen in the nature of launches. The sector has seen an eventful year with drastic statutory changes. It will continue to realign itself to end users’ demands well into 2018.

There will be stability in the development environment as most states are set to put the regulatory and the taxation policies in place, making development more standard process oriented. The end users’ interest in the residential sector will become positive as investments will be legally protected and there would be commitment on timely delivery from developers.

While residential markets will improve in 2018, It will need a few more quarters to experience healthy growth trend, backed by strong economic fundamentals and a firm legal structure.

With only the affordable housing segment seeing a rise in launches in 2017, the new unit launches in residential saw a decline of 35 per cent year on year (y-o-y) since 2016.

The total estimated new residential units were approximately 74,000 across top eight cities of India with Mumbai constituting nearly 31 per cent of the total new units followed by Pune with about 15 per cent of all launches.

Affordable housing saw a Y-o-Y growth of 6 per cent with Mumbai leading the trend. Affordable housing was the star for the year 2017 being the only category to show growth of 6 per cent Y-o-Y over 2016.

Even as developers grappled with the impact of business fundamentals like Rera and the GST over their business, the clarity brought in by government in affordable housing definition and benefits led to this growth.

Mumbai contributed the highest to affordable category recording over 11,000 new units. Pune with the launch of 5,700 units saw second highest numbers.

The two cities in Maharashtra recorded growth in new launches, as it was the only state to have absolutely clarity on Rera implementation. In Mumbai, many significant affordable housing projects were launched within the municipal limits of BMC, where the capital values are higher. Despite that, these projects saw good traction in the market.

Hyderabad saw a significant decline in the launch of residential units registering a decline of over 50 per cent, mostly due to an already large inventory overhang. Bangalore, which also saw a decline in new launches at 47 per cent Y-o-Y, generally saw a slowdown in construction activities, awaiting clarity on the Karnataka Rera, which went through numerous iterations before acceptance.

The NCR market on the other hand saw a relatively lower impact with new launches reducing by 14 per cent Y-o-Y in 2017. NCR market is also suffering from an over supply in the residential market due to a mismatch in demand and supply.

While demand for projects closer to office locations is high, most project launches have been in the peripheral areas in the last few quarters. End user interest in futuristic locations is usually low.

The segments of mid - ranged (47 per cent) and high end (57 per cent) remained subdued throughout 2017 both experiencing a slowdown in launches of units.

With a clear concentration on affordable, these segments did not garner development interest. From the previous years, demand for mid-ranged and high-end has been low leading to significant inventory overhang in these categories across the cities.

Despite creating attractive deals through deferred payments, free offers and reduced rates, the demand for these segments remained low.

Demand for these segments has been impacted for numerous reasons. Firstly, the end user consumers for these categories have remained restrained, not willing to make long-term commitments. For investors, other asset classes such as the equity markets and gold have produced return on investment from real estate in the short term.

(The writer is country head and MD, India, Cushman and Wakefield)