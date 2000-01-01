New kids on the block

Chandrashekhar Azad

His arrest on the charge of instigating caste violence in Saharanpur had led to widespread unrest among dalits. His young supporters had been demanding his release. He had challenged the charges against him under NSA in Supreme Court. But the Yogi government suddenly released him from jail. The motive seems political as he is being seen as a parallel power centre challenging Mayawati’s monopoly. Like Mayawati, the Bhim Army leader’s idol is Kanshi Ram. He claims that the acronym “Ravan” was given to him by the media and states unity of Bahujan samaj as his purpose though his target is abolition of caste-system. He blames coining of “Ravan” as his name to be BJP’s conspiracy as they used it to malign him. He attracts huge crowds which is indicative of his rising popularity.

Jignesh Mevani

Jignesh Mevani is in his mid-30s and is already a much recognised face. He became an MLA in Gujarat and since then has been leading a battle against the Modi government. He led an agitation against flogging of a group of Dalits for allegedly skinning a dead cow in Una, Gujarat and has not looked back since. Mevani has often talked about holding the Constitution in one hand and ‘Manusmriti’ in other and ask Modi whether the country runs on Constitution or ‘Manusmriti’.

The forwards versus backwards: BJP’s Shah Bano moment

As the BJP goes all out to woo Dalit voters, it is facing a backlash from upper caste groups. The resentment in these communities came out in the form of ‘Bharat bandh’ earlier this month when hundreds protested against amendments in the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) act making it more stringent overriding SC order to dilute it. There has been a widespread reaction to the move particularly in Hindi heartland dominated by the BJP. Protests have been reported in small towns like Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Mandsaur and Neemach apart from several cities in Uttar Pradesh. The reversal of SC order to dilute the act is already being seen as BJP’s Shah Bano moment by political pundits. In the wake of protests, counter rallies are being taken out by the backward castes. An estimated 10 lakh Dalits gathered at Bhopal’s Dussehra ground where they pledged not to vote for upper caste candidates in the coming elections. They warned the BJP government against diluting the SC/ST act cautioning that 85 per cent of population cannot be ruled by 15 per cent. The caste divide is sharp and widening. The upper castes have been BJP’s traditional vote bank and the opposition have already created an impression that the ruling party is anti-Dalit. By amending the SC/ST act, the BJP has tried to arrest the opinion that the part was pro-forward castes.