Need for clarity on taxation of capital gains

The difference in interpretation of the provisions of law is the basis for controversies in the tax world. Judicial precedents attempt to interpret the law and help resolve controversies largely. However, if the law itself includes the relevant provisions, the scope for such interpretational issues can be put to rest.

In Budget 2018, there is a need to clarify the taxation of capital gains arising from the transfer of depreciable assets. As per provisions of section 50 of the Income Tax Act, in case any asset forming part of a block of assets on which depreciation is allowed under the Act, is transferred, the provisions of section 48 and 49 of the Act are subject to modification to the extent that the excess of the sale consideration over the expenditure on transfer, opening written down value (WDV) and actual cost of assets acquired during that year, is deemed to be capital gains arising from transfer of short-term capital asset.

Depreciable asset

In addition, where the whole block of assets is transferred resulting in a gain, it is also deemed to be capital gain arising from transfer of short-term capital asset. In the above situation, if the depreciable asset in question is held for more than three years, issues arise as to the applicability of rate of tax; applicability of the provisions of section 74 of the Act for set-off of brought forward capital loss and also with respect to the eligibility to claim benefit of section 54EC of the Act.

Courts have held that the deeming fiction in section 50 to treat the capital asset as short-term capital asset is limited to computation of capital gain contained in sections 48 and 49. It does not extend to other provisions of the law. The provisions related to applicability of tax rate 1 , section 74 2 and Section 54EC / 54EE 3 , do not make any distinction between depreciable and non-depreciable assets and hence the deemed short-term capital asset continues to be treated as long-term capital gain if the asset is held for long-term.

The rate of tax on long-term capital gains is 20 per cent (section 112 of the Act) vis-a- vis 30 per cent applicable to short-term capital gains for domestic company. As per section 74 of the Act, loss relating to short-term capital asset is allowed to be set-off against long-term capital gains as well as short-term capital gains. Loss relating to long-term capital asset is allowed to be set-off only against long-term capital gains.

As per section 54EC / 54EE of the Act, long-term capital gains shall not be taxable in the hands of the tax payer provided such gains are invested in certain bonds / specified funds (subject to certain restrictions). No such reliefs are allowed for short-term capital gains.

In view of this, Budget 2018 could set at rest the controversies by an amendment to the provisions of the tax law by way of an explanation that the capital gains arising from transfer of depreciable assets, which are held for more than three years immediately preceding the date of transfer, are long-term capital gains for all other purposes.



Bahroze Kamdin Partner, Deloitte India

(with Alifya Hakim, senior manager and Lovina Mathias, manager, Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP)