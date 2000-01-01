Name of the game is polarisation

Almost two years ago, BJP president Amit Shah was at Raxaul along the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar. Five phases of elections in Bihar were over when Shah told the crowd that if by any chance the BJP was defeated in these elections, crackers would go off in celebration in Pakistan.

“Would you like that to happen?” he asked the crowd which roared back, No!”.

Cut to 2017 in Gujarat where the first round of polling has been completed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi smelled Pakistan conspiracy in making Congress leader Ahmad Patel as the next chief minister of Gujarat. He referred to a dinner hosted by former Congress MP Mani Shankar Aiyar in New Delhi which was attended by Pakistan high commissioner to India. He referred to media reports on the dinner to suggest that it smelt of a conspiracy.

Development

The BJP had gone into the Gujarat election with development as its main plank. The party has ruled the state for 22 years and ‘brand Narendra Modi’ was built around the model of development promoted by him as the chief minister of the state.

But somewhere down the line, the anti-incumbency of two decades has forced the BJP to change tack and return to its age-old trump card of polarisation. The reference to Pakistan has become an integral part of the party’s campaign as it is seen as reference to the Indian Muslims.

The strategy, however, has led to mixed response. It had failed miserably in Bihar where the BJP tasted defeat. The result was the reverse in Uttar Pradesh where polarisation helped the BJP get sweeping majority in the most populous state.

In Gujarat, the so-called laboratory of Hindutva politics, the card as worked well for the BJP. In earlier elections also, the BJP had told the electorate that if the Congress wins Ahmad Patel, a Muslim, will be made the chief minister. Before that, references were made to “Mian Musharraf” to influence voters.

debate

The situation in 2017 Gujarat looks different. For the first time, several sections of the society, be it farmers or the OBCs or influential Patels, have come out openly against the ruling party. The polarisation debate started late in the Gujarat campaign this time. It was used as a secondary tactics after the BJP felt that the development plank alone will not be able to see it through. Reports indicating on the ground, particularly after the first round of voting when half of the state has delivered its verdict, all the arsenal in the bag are being deployed. There has been strong attempt to make it Hindu versus Muslim battle as it has worked well for the party in the past.

Whether it will still hold ground remains to be seen. What worked in Uttar Pradesh might work in Gujarat as well. Before he raised the Pakistan conspiracy angle, Prime Minister Modi had went to town saying that the Congressman Salman Nizami had supported demand for “Azad Kashmir” and asking Modi whose son he was. The Congress went on the backfoot and hurriedly disowned the leader. But the BJP stressed on the Muslim identity of the Congressman.

Just when “who is Salman Nizami?” question went viral, the PM brought up the Pakistan conspiracy angle by claiming that Islamabad was trying to fix Gujarat elections.

