A Deloitte survey points to expectations from the coming budget – tax reforms to cut down litigation, reintroduction of standard deduction, lower corporate tax, and a push for digitisation

Last year was in many ways a defining year for the Indian economy. Preceded by the completely unexpected move of demonetisation, it finally brought to life the much discussed GST. However the change did not stop there. Many Indian companies prepared accounts using Ind AS, got ready for newer compliances under BEPS. With so many regulatory changes, the business landscape also had to deal with rising economic uncertainty as oil prices moved up, Indian economy grew at a slower pace and US saw its biggest tax reform take shape.

With elections slated for 2019, Deloitte asked Indian businesses as to what their expectation was from the last full budget of this government. On the whole, the survey has a mood of cautious optimism with the Indian businesses enthusiastic about the reforms but wanting to have an environment of easier compliances and audit processes.

Outlook

On the outlook on the Indian growth story for January-December 2018, the respondents said that 2017 was regarded as a year of significant structural changes including GST, bank recapitalisation plan and other infrastructure schemes. While demonetisation and GST led to some market disruptions and subdued production sentiment, the economy has recently shown signs of recovery. Some of the indicators show a healthy growth including high liquidity, healthy capital inflows, and improving foreign exchange reserves.

The survey also resonates a healthy growth outlook for the economy, with more than 50 per cent of respondents expecting growth to remain above 7 per cent.

Asked whether there was a greater ease of doing business in India as compared to last year – as for the first time since 2011, India recorded a dramatic jump of 30 places to attain 100th rank in World Bank’s “Doing Business” index, indicating improvement in competitiveness and investment environment – almost 70 per cent respondents saying that the improvement in ease of doing business is limited to some specific areas. Further affirmative action on issues like infrastructural bottlenecks, swift implementation of investment projects, and restarting stalled projects would be critical.

Tax reforms

That tax reforms are needed is also echoed in the survey where close to 50 per cent of the respondents indicated that reform in tax litigation should be the most critical priority now for the government. This was followed by reforms in the real estate sector being considered as most vital. Surprisingly, ease of closing a business was considered to be of least importance, perhaps indicating that businesses consider themselves to be in India for the long term.

India has seen a definitive tilt toward new innovative digital technologies as well as automation that are expected to redefine how businesses operate. This idea became even more prominent when last year’s demonetisation drive left consumers with little cash and a few digital platforms. Indeed, government initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and Digital India gained increased visibility. According to Deloitte, steps were needed to be undertaken for increasing awareness and penetration of digital platforms. This view is also confirmed in the survey where maximum respondents were of the view that improvement in digital awareness, better telecom speed and enhanced internet security were the key factors that can improve the digital environment in India.

Corporate Tax

Asked whether corporate tax rate should be reduced in the Budget, half of survey respondents (50 pre cent ) expected the corporate tax rate to be reduced to 25 per cent applicable to all companies as was committed earlier. Given the strict measures taken by the government around curbing black money, it may be the appropriate time to reduce the tax rate.

Among the various tax measures such as lower personal income tax rates, lower corporate tax rates, consistency on GST compliance and achieving ease of doing business, the survey respondents placed higher weightage on personal tax rate reduction (47.11 per cent), followed by lower corporate tax rates (29.75 per cent) and ICDS removal having regard to IND AS stands with rationalization of M&A tax provision with Companies Act, FEMA, IND AS etc (26.45 per cent). Consistency on GST compliance and interactive GST helpline with solutions were the other two important measures pointed out by the respondents.

Assessment and appeal process was considered to be the most critical reform in the Indian tax administration by the respondents, followed by certainty of interpretations/positions to bring down prolonged litigation. Speedy refunds along with more Income Tax Tribunals and Courts are areas where ease is required. Multiple forms are required in procedure of filing and reporting which is considered cumbersome and should be scrapped.

Aggressive taxmen

It is perceived globally by most of the respondents (45 per cent) that Indian tax authorities are highly aggressive which has dented the image of India and reduces confidence of global investors to boost further investment in India. The fact that such a large percentage of the population believe this, clearly indicates that reform is needed in several areas from Indian tax perspective on a larger scale to boost investment in India.

Most of the respondents (46 per cent) believe that the MAT provisions along with provisions of Sec 56(2)(x) and 50CA should be amended followed by 43 per cent saying a clarification should come stating that these provisions should not apply in case of an acquisition under the insolvency law.

On GST

On the impact of GST, 46 per cent of the respondents said that the impact of GST on their respective sector/industry to date has been neutral while 25 per cent feel that the impact has been positive. Majority (51 per cent) expressed that, in the coming year, GST would impact their sector/industry positively, while a small percentage (13 per cent) still feels that impact would be negative. Overall, the impact appears to be neutral.

Personal tax

Given the increase in cost of living and inflation, there is a need for reduction in tax outgo at personal level. Majority of the respondents have placed weightage on tax rate reduction by at least 5 per cent across all categories (54 pr cent), followed by raising the exemption limit by at least Rs 250,000 (33 per cent) and by bringing back the standard deduction (10 per cent). These measures for reduction in taxes will make available more funds to an individual which will boost domestic demand and kick-start savings and investment