Modi’s unprecedented diplomatic offensive

Out of the box thinking has become an essential feature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy. It became evident once again when New Delhi invited 10 ASEAN leaders to be chief guests at the prestigious Republic Day parade, a unprecedented diplomatic offensive that sets the tone for a new level of engagement with the Asian countries.

The summit, to be attended by leaders from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei will give an opportunity to PM Modi

for engaging the entire grouping together and individually.

‘Act East’ strategy

Soon after coming to power, Modi changed the dynamics of the “Look East” policy by fine tuning it to “Act East” strategy signalling a strong intent to turn the relations with ASEAN upside down. India’s ties with ASEAN has completed 25 years and Delhi’s surge in the regional block has come at a time when China, the most dominant regional player, is asserting itself causing security concerns. In economic terms, India is placed better to compete with China.

India is positioned well to meet China’s growing aggression. When external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj addressed the 9th Delhi Dialogue last year, she emphasised that India’s ties with South-East Asia were not driven by conquest or colonisation.

India and ASEAN represent one third of global population. They also form the third largest economy as a block. Over the years, India has been expanding its cooperation with countries of the region by consolidating trading relations. The trade between the two sides has crossed the $75 billion mark.

India has joined the ASEAN-led Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which will go on to capture 40 per cent of the world trade. India has laid emphasis on the significance of 3Cs – connectivity, commerce and culture in line with the concept of Panchdhara – the linking of five rivers: the Ganga, Brahmaputra, Irrawaddy, Chao Phraya, and Mekong.

Biggest challenge

The biggest challenge has been the implementation of the idea. The Chinese manufacturing sector is shrinking and the country is increasingly depending on the ASEAN countries. Smaller countries like Vietnam and Cambodia are getting advantage because of cheaper labour. But India is still to catch up by increasing the trade with the region. The FDI from ASEAN to India is $6.97 billion while the outflow from New Delhi is $1.2 billion three years ago.

Lack of connectivity and tariff restrains have stifled the trade ties which the two sides are trying to address. When the ten ASEAN leaders meet Prime Minister Modi on January 25, counter terrorism, security and trade is likely to dominate the dialogue. India will project itself as a potent player. All the countries in the region are looking up to New Delhi to become more active to challenge the dominance of China.

The event will also showcase the cultural and historical ties between India and South-East Asia. PM Modi has actively engaged each of these 10 countries in the last four years or so. He has been to Singapore twice. He attended the state funeral of Singapore’s first Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew

in March 2015 and followed up with another visit on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Ties rejuvenated

He has also been to Myanmar an equal number of times – to participate in the East Asia Summit and the India-ASEAN summit in 2014 and also stopover while returning from China last year. Similarly, he has been to twice to Malaysia, Laos and Vietnam. He landed in Thailand en route to Japan to pay homage to the king Bhumibol Adulyadej. The frequent visits by PM Modi to Southeast Asia have completely rejuvenated the ties.

India is now viewed as a confident, aggressive partner keen to proactively participate in the deliberations. Experts point out that the relations between the two sides were drifting earlier as they went about doing the business in usual manner.

China’s aggression in the South China Sea has changed the whole dynamics. Beijing is not only exercising its clout in the military sphere but also politically and economically. India is seen as an effective counter. China is at loggerheads with Vietnam, Philippines, Brunei and Malaysia over exploiting the resources of South China Sea.

The US also sees major role for India in what it describes as Indo-Pacific region instead of Asia Pacific. Along with Japan and Australia, India and the US are seen as natural partners to dominate political and security affairs in the Southeast Asian region. The summit this week will further consolidate the position.