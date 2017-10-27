Millennials driving new trend — short holidays

Holidays are not about a huge splash anymore. Increased digital intrusion and bombarding of data has created a new breed of travellers, who want to explore quiet, rustic and natural destinations, truly away from the maddening crowd, traffic snarls and air/noise pollution of cities.

Young professionals, mostly techies, want to take short breaks of 1 or 2 days every month, to unheard of getaways to unwind, chill and get a holistic detox. Millennials (18 to 34 age group) are currently driving this trend in India, but families, friends and groups are also increasingly buying into it, say observers in the travel trade.

“A large number of people are out on weekends, especially during long weekends and I see this really happening and as a result traffic will be considerably low in cities during such weekends,” notes Aditi Balbir, founder of V Resorts, a company that manages and runs over 100 small hotels and homes across 15 states in the country.

Amit Damani, co-founder of Vista Rooms, an alternate destination aggregator, says, “Earlier holidays used to be a year-end affair.

But not any more. People now love to take mini breaks, as frequent as possible, they take off whenever they get a day or two without work.”

“In our experience, some 25 per cent of our customers are coming back to us repeatedly for short holidays. We are seeing a significant up-tick of this trend this year. Travellers like quiet places with less number of people and less noise aro­und. They prefer to stay in villas and private homes in a village over traditional hotel environment,’’ says Damani.

Balbir adds: “Experiential travel has added a new dimension to the travel industry. Customers want to experience a location, the pe­ople, the culture, cuisine, language, architecture, craf­ts, village sports and the enti­re gamut of local things, they want to explore in detail. Such holidays are a very calming and learning experience than driving across 3 cities and doing 100 different things on a single day.’’

As per a recent Yatra.com study, some 73 per cent of people like to get out of the city to explore short getaw­ays. There is a clear demand for shorter, affordable trips with a personal touch, like stay in farmhouses, beaches or in gardens or in forests.

A Boston Consulting Gro­up study said people are increasingly looking at experiential holidays, a more involved way of holidaying when compared to holiday packages offered by traditional travel firms or hospitality brands.

“Not the spa in a 5-star deluxe hotel, but what I pref­er is a forest bathing, living in a hut on the fringes of a fo­rest, listening to bamboo music, taking a dip in the wi­ld stream and generously indulging my city-bred lungs with unadulterated oxygen. That’s holiday for me. Earlier I used to make social me­dia announcements about my 5-star leisure holidays, where I only spent money and got nothing for my inner soul. Actual leisure lies elsewhere, I found out,’’ says Sa­nya Trivedi, a senior techie in Bangalore.

That’s precisely what Mohankumar PK, founder of hospitality consulting firm TurnstoneHospitality, has to say: “Travellers have evolved and luxury has also evolved.”