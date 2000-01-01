While the time taken to replace a smartphone is shrinking every year, the rural consumer is fast catching up with his urban counterpart in replacing his smartphone for a better one.
The metro consumer is the fastest in replacing mobile phones and the period he uses a smartphone before replacing it has shrunk by 14 per cent, from 17 months to 14.7 months.
The average duration for using a smartphone has come down 27 per cent among rural consumers this year -- from 23.2 months to 17 months.
For the non-metro urban consumer too it has reduced from 12 per cent or 20 months to 17.6 months, finds a study by RedSeer Consulting.
According to the RedSeer research, there is a steady reduction in the expected replacement cycle for phones across all city tiers. Further, 60 to 90 per cent of customers owning a smartphone valued up to Rs 15,000 are expected to buy a higher priced phone during their next purchase.
Among those who own a phone priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 6,000, 93 per cent said they want to upgrade to a higher priced phone during their next purchase.
Nearly 60 per cent of consumers owning a phone valued between Rs 6,000 and Rs 15,000 too want to have a better-priced phone. These trends, spurred by rising income and aspirations, indicate a steady growth path for e-tailers going forward, many of whom are significantly dependent on this category of sales. E-tailers are also promoting no-cost EMI option as a means to increase affordability to buy a new phone.
The study finds when the no-cost EMI option is available on an SKU, 25-50 per cent of all shoppers choose it as their payment option across high value categories – indicating its high acceptance as a payment model.
“Consumers are becoming aspirational, aiming to buy a better smartphone with every replacement. E-tailers have gauged the potential well here and are promoting convenient no-cost EMIs like never before,” said M Gutgutia, head-consumer internet, RedSeer. In fact, no-cost EMIs are emerging as a highly popular affordability construct amongst online shoppers, especially for appliances purchase.
The availability of no-cost EMIs is highest for televisions, while acceptance is highest for refrigerators. It is also available for laptops, mobiles, ACs and large furniture and the acceptance ranges from medium to high, depending upon the category.