While the time taken to replace a smartphone is shrinking every year, the rural consumer is fast catching up with his urban counterpart in replacing his smartphone for a better one.

The metro consumer is the fastest in replacing mobile phones and the period he uses a smartphone before replacing it has shrunk by 14 per cent, from 17 months to 14.7 months.

The average duration for using a smartphone has come down 27 per cent among rural consumers this year -- from 23.2 months to 17 months.

For the non-metro urban consumer too it has reduced from 12 per cent or 20 months to 17.6 months, finds a study by RedSeer Consulting.

According to the RedSeer research, there is a steady reduction in the expected replacement cycle for phones across all city tiers. Further, 60 to 90 per cent of customers owning a smartphone valued up to Rs 15,000 are expected to buy a higher priced phone during their next purchase.

Among those who own a phone priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 6,000, 93 per cent said they want to upgrade to a higher priced phone during their next purchase.

Nearly 60 per cent of consumers owning a phone valued between Rs 6,000 and Rs 15,000 too want to have a better-priced phone. These trends, spurred by rising income and aspirati­ons, indicate a steady growth path for e-tailers going forward, ma­ny of whom are significantly dependent on this category of sales. E-tailers are also pr­omoting no-cost EMI option as a means to increase affo­rdability to buy a new phone.

The study finds when the no-cost EMI option is available on an SKU, 25-50 per cent of all shoppers choose it as their payment option acr­oss high value categories – indicating its high acceptance as a payment model.

“Consumers are becoming aspirational, aiming to buy a better smartphone with every replacement. E-t­a­i­lers have gauged the pote­n­tial well here and are prom­o­ting convenient no-cost EMIs like never before,” said M Gutgutia, head-consumer internet, RedSeer. In fact, no-cost EMIs are emerging as a highly popular affordability construct amongst on­line shoppers, especially for appliances purchase.

The availability of no-cost EMIs is highest for televisions, whi­le acceptance is highest for refrigerators. It is also available for laptops, mobiles, ACs and large furniture and the acceptance ranges from medium to high, depending upon the category.