Metro consumer replaces smartphone every 14.7 months
City: 
Chennai

While the time taken to replace a smartphone is shrinking every year, the rural consumer is fast catching up with his urban counterpart in replacing his smartphone for a better one.

The metro consumer is the fastest in replacing mobile phones and the period he uses a smartphone before replacing it has shrunk by 14 per cent, from 17 months to 14.7 months.

The average duration for using a smartphone has come down 27 per cent among rural consumers this year -- from 23.2 months to 17 months.

For the non-metro urban consumer too it has reduced from 12 per cent or 20 months to 17.6 months, finds a study by RedSeer Consulting.

According to the RedSeer research, there is a steady reduction in the expected replacement cycle for phones across all city tiers. Further, 60 to 90 per cent of customers owning a smartphone valued up to Rs 15,000 are expected to buy a higher priced phone during their next purchase.

Among those who own a phone priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 6,000, 93 per cent said they want to upgrade to a higher priced phone during their next purchase.
Nearly 60 per cent of consumers owning a phone valued between Rs 6,000 and Rs 15,000 too want to have a better-priced phone. These trends, spurred by rising income and aspirati­ons, indicate a steady growth path for e-tailers going forward, ma­ny of whom are significantly dependent on this category of sales. E-tailers are also pr­omoting no-cost EMI option as a means to increase affo­rdability to buy a new phone.

The study finds  when the no-cost EMI option is available on an SKU, 25-50 per cent of all shoppers choose it as their payment option acr­oss high value categories – indicating its high acceptance as a payment model.

“Consumers are becoming aspirational, aiming to buy a better smartphone with every replacement. E-t­a­i­lers have gauged the pote­n­tial well here and are prom­o­ting convenient no-cost EMIs like never before,” said M Gutgutia, head-consumer internet, RedSeer.  In fact, no-cost EMIs are emerging as a highly popular affordability construct amongst on­line shoppers, especially for appliances purchase.

The availability of no-cost EMIs is highest for televisions, whi­le acceptance is highest for refrigerators. It is also available for laptops, mobiles, ACs and large furniture and the acceptance ranges from medium to high, depending upon the category.

Columnist: 
Sangeetha G.
More From Deep Dive
Capital infusion will boost market sentiment

DemonEtisation and GST have been touted as disruptive reforms and like any disruptive reform, it has affected economic growth.

India’s infra story gaining momentum

The huge infrastructure deficit could well have propelled the government to announce a major Rs 7 lakh crore package for roads.

Millennials driving new trend — short holidays

Holidays are not about a huge splash anymore.

Odd-even scheme may stage comeback in Delhi

The odd-even scheme of restricted car usage to curb air pollution in New Delhi is expected to make a comeback.