Metals market to take cues from Beijing

All eyes are on Beijing now. The global metals market is also looking forward to what Chinese president Xi Jinping says at the ongoing 19th Communist Party Congress.

Since the beginning of the year, global copper prices have been heading northward. Copper prices have gone up as much as 30 per cent, thanks to growth in construction demand from China and also due to trading activities by speculators. According to reports, three-month copper futures contracts were changing hands at the London Metal Exchange (LME) for more than $7,070 a tonne on Tuesday, the highest in the last three years and three months period.

Market analysts pointed out that domestic construction and automotive demand in China remains strong. China's National Bureau of Statistics’ figures say copper prices got a boost, riding on positive economic indicators before the crucial Party Congress.

Chins has also been restricting imports of scrap material, especially waste products, as part of its overall aggressive environment initiative. As a result, the demand for copper ingots has gone up considerably.

“Copper prices slipped on Wednesday due to profit-taking after the recent rally to three-year highs but expectations of solid demand growth in top consumer China helped support sentiment and limit losses,” Reuters reported.

Kaynat Chainwala, research analyst, base metals, Angel Commodities Broking, said: “Zinc prices are trading near 10-year high levels on both LME and Shanghai excha­nge as supply woes continue to boost the metal used in galvanisation.

“Significant mine closur­es in the last few years coupled with dwindling stockpi­les at both LME and Shanghai warehouses have added to prospects of tightening zinc market balance.

Rece­ntly, LME zinc pric­es surged to $3281.5 per tonne, the highest since 2007, while MCX prices mo­v­ed higher to a record high of Rs 215.55 per kg buoyed further by news of selective monetary easing in China,” Chainwala said.

People's Bank of China’s had announced on September 30 it would cut the reserve requirement ratio for some banks that meet certain requirements for lending to small business and the agricultural sectors, but glo­bal investors chose to react to that news only today after Chinese markets returned from a week long holiday.”

Analysts said US president DonaldTrump’s new sanctions on North Korea also had its toll on the base metals market. Trump ordered new sanctions on North Korea, inviting fury of Kim Jong Un, who retaliated by saying that he might test a hydrogen bomb on the Pacific Ocean.

This sent base metal pri­ces tumbling towards fresh lows with copper declining, aluminium and zinc also declining by 2 per cent and nic­kel and lead falling by more than 3 per cent on the LME. Nickel has been hurt the most, as hike in transaction fee on the Shanghai Futures ex­change added further pressure.

Copper has corrected ar­o­und 7 per cent on LME and MCX since September 4, hurt by global economic unc­ertainty and 30 per cent surge in LME stocks. Other base me­t­als share similar fate with aluminium down by 2 per ce­nt, zinc 7 per cent, nickel 8 per cent and lead lower by 5 per cent in the same period.

“Still, base metals are po­sitive on a year-to-date basis, thanks to spectacular price rally boosted by strict envir­onmental crackdown in Ch­i­na as a result of which production of 10 nonferrous m­e­tals including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel, fell 2.2 per cent to 4.42 mt in August 2017” said An­gel Commodities Broking.