Metals: Government spending spurs demand momentum in Q1FY19

Metal prices continue to be favourable, while domestic demand was supportive during the quarter. Steel volumes increased ~14 per cent YoY (down ~5 per cent QoQ on a seasonally strong base), as government spending, autos and durables continue keeping the demand momentum strong; and the base was weak due to GST-related initial hiccups. Domestic long and HRC steel product prices increased ~4 per cent QoQ to Rs 40,210 and Rs 45,710 per ton, respectively, despite a seasonally weak quarter. Domestic iron ore and coking coal prices were lower QoQ. All-in aluminum prices increased 5 per cent QoQ to $2,357/t due to supply disruption and lower-than-expected Chinese production ramp-up. Zinc and lead, however, were weak, declining by 9 per cent QoQ and 5 per cent QoQ to $3,119 and $2,384 per ton, respectively, due to expectation of new concentrate supply and some demand weakness. According to ILZGG, zinc refined market turned into surplus in February and March 2018 after 11 consecutive months of deficit.

Ferrous companies outperforming

Metals coverage universe of Motilal Oswal is expected to continue reporting strong earnings growth, with EBITDA up 23 per cent YoY (down 7 per cent QoQ due to a seasonally strong base) and PAT up 49 per cent YoY. Steel companies – TATA, SAIL, JSPL and JSP – are expected to outperform, with 74 per cent YoY (-2 per cent QoQ) growth in EBITDA due to higher volumes and realisation. HNDL (EBITDA +3 per cent QoQ / +14 per cent YoY) is likely to benefit from higher aluminum prices, offsetting cost inflation. NACL (EBITDA 10 per cent QoQ / 200 per cent YoY) is likely to benefit from higher realisation. VEDL (EBITDA down 13 per cent QoQ) is expected to remain weak due to shutdown at copper and iron ore, a stronger base in aluminum, and lower realisation, volume and higher cost at zinc. Crude, however, will be positive on higher prices. NMDC (EBITDA down 28 per cent QoQ) will be impacted by lower offtake in Karnataka.

Source: Motilal Oswal