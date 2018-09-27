Finance minister Arun Jaitley led the brave posturing of the government on Tuesday after the Supreme Court curtailed the all pervasive use and application of biometric identification card, Aadhaar, while upholding its constitutionality when he said the legislation has been accepted after a judicial review and would save Rs 90,000 a year by weeding out fake beneficiaries from the subsidy programmes.

He said there are 122 crore Aadhaar card holders now and since the judgment has not been scrutinised in detail by the government yet, it is not correct to say what happens to the services that have been struck out from the mandatory list requiring Aadhaar as a KYC document – school admission, SIM card for mobile, opening bank accounts and appearing for CBSE and NEET examinations.

On the court decision to read down section 57 of the Aadhaar Act, Jaitley indicated that the government might bring in a new law after the Supreme Court barred private firms from using Aadhaar data. Asserting that some of the prohibitions imposed by the court cannot be assumed to be perpetual, Jaitley said the government would assess whether the SC junked Aadhaar-based authentication by banks and mobile firms due to procedural concerns.

“Section 57 says that there can be special enabling power to allow other entities or body corporate (to use Aadhaar). I can give you my information (about the judgment). That is not permissible unless it is backed up by law. That seems to be the spirit of the judgment,” the finance minister said.

While stating that the government has every intention to go by this judgment, but would explore its options wherever there is scope, he said, “Don't assume that it is perpetually prohibited. It may be temporary. The court has only disallowed Aadhaar in some of these cases which is not backed by law. The judicial review gives us the dos and don'ts about the law. The court, while upholding the core of the legislation and principal purposes for which it was brought, has made certain observations. Some may be areas where you can’t go in and some may be areas where they say it has to be backed by law," Jaitley said.

He said the court has ruled that private entities cannot demand Aadhaar data backed by contract but it was yet to be figured out if it was unconstitutional if backed by law.

“So let us first read the judgment. There are 2-3 prohibited areas. Are they because they are totally prohibited or are they because they need legal backing. So my answer in general, the generic answer will depend on what is the rationale. That's my understanding. I still have a detailed reading of the judgment to do,” he said.