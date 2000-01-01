Maoist could be Trinamool’s man to counter Aseemanand

This is what polarisation ploy does to political dynamics. Nine years ago, the West Bengal police were trying to hunt him down. Now, even as he is yet to be released from jail, two main political parties in the state are engaged in a tug of war over bringing him to their fold. Speculation is rife that Chhatradhar Mahato, the poster boy of the Maoist movement in West Bengal’s Jangal Mahal, currently serving life imprisonment under the Terrorism Act or the UAPA, will be released from jail to spruce up the Trinamool Congress party’s electoral prospects.

The ruling Trinamool Congress is keen to release Mahato because of strong indications that the BJP might rope in Hindutva preacher Swami Aseemanand, who was recently acquitted in the Mecca Masjid blast case, to strengthen its base. Asemanand had worked for a long time among the tribals in the state. BJP’s Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh said, “I have personally known Swami Aseemanand for a long time. I will talk to him and try to bring him to West Bengal so that he can work here. For a long time, he had worked among the tribal population in Bengal. He can help us in a lot of ways.”

Wooing Chhatradhar

Interestingly, in Mahato’s case too, the BJP had made the first move. Trinamool Congress turncoat and now BJP leader Mukul Roy had visited Mahato’s home and met his wife to woo them into the party fold. Roy even tried to persuade her to let someone from Mahato’s family to contest the zila parishad polls.

Consider what Roy had to say at the time. “Mamata could only enter Jangal Mahal with the help of Chhatradhar in the name of the ‘fight for change’. Subsequently when she came to power, she threw him out. That’s not all. Inhuman torture was unleashed on him. We are trying to stand by them (Mahato’s family). We are always ready to cooperate for the release of Mahato,” said Roy.

However, in a significant turn of events, on April 12 Mahato was out for two weeks on parole to see his ailing mother. No one knows for sure if Mahato visited his mother at their Jhargram residence at all. He was reportedly kept in a state government guest house near Kolkata and top Trinamool Congress leaders are believed to have met him there with offers from party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The political game plan is clear: if the BJP tries to polarise the electorate with help from extreme rightwingers like Aseemanand, the Trinamool Congress would try to counter that with radical leftist line using people like Mahato, who still has a strong base among the tribals, particularly in the Jangal Mahal.

While the Mamata Banerjee government is learnt to be weighing various options to release Mahato from jail before the general elections due next year, the BJP brass, sensing defeat in luring Mahato, is now working on ways to oppose and stall his bail.

While a section of the Trinamool Congress leadership may find some logic in trying to bring Mahato to the party fold, political analysts have reasons to doubt if this game plan will work. Mahato had contested the panchayat polls in 2008 on a Trinamool Congress ticket and lost. In 2011, he contested the state assembly polls once again, this time as an independent candidate from within the jail and managed only 25,000 votes in his favour. Significantly, all his former comrades-in-arms have formally joined Trinamool Congress. That, in their view, puts some doubts on his real worth for the party.

Backing Aseemanand

Meanwhile, the Sangh Parivar is going full steam ahead to utilise the services of the 66-year old self-proclaimed monk – Swami Aseemanand – to brighten the party’s electoral prospects. A science graduate Aseemanand, was born Naba Kumar Sarkar at Kamarpukur in Hooghly district and graduated in science in 1971. Right from his school days he was inspired by and was involved with rightwing politics. Subsequently, he started working full time with the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in the state’s Purulia and Bankura districts, which are a part of Jangal Mahal. He was named Swami Aseemanand at this ashram in 1981.

Interestingly, Aseemanand’s younger brother, Sushanta Sarkar, is presently the secretary of the BJP’s Hooghly district unit and he minced no word in admitting that he and the entire family would be happy if his brother returned to the state to work for the party. “Our entire family is dedicated towards the Sangh Parivar. If my brother comes back to Bengal and wants to work here, we will be only too delighted,” said Sarkar.

While allegations of political appeasement of minorities for narrow political gain are often levelled against Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress, the BJP, for its part, is trying to milk latent Hindu communalism, dormant for almost half a century. The ruling Trinamool Congress is up to foiling BJP’s plan to form and strengthen indigenous and ethnic groups in the state for political purposes.

A look at history would suggest that while two right-wing stalwarts in West Bengal, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and NC Chatterjee had won the Lok Sabha polls, none other in the state from Jana Sangh or Hindu Mahasabha performed creditably after that. The partition of Bengal, though based on religion, subsumed religious identity in post-independence politics, reflecting the electoral decay of Hindu parties. It is only recently that the BJP has gained significant strength in the state (at least in terms of percentage of votes and not in terms of number of seats, so far) and has emerged as the principal opposition party in the state.

This time round, Lalgarh (Red Fort), the hub of Jangal Mahal, may be heading for an interesting political battle with larger ramifications for the state politics.