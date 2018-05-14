Mamata merely reacting to BJP politics

Mamata Banerjee was credited with dethroning the 34-year old Left front government, much to the surprise and disbelief of many. And after assuming office, over the last seven years, she has reached out to every corner of the state – from the hills and dooars in North Bengal to the Bay of Bengal down south with various development schemes and projects. Unlike her predecessors, she did not stop at laying foundation stones and kept on monitoring each of these projects personally. All criticisms against her notwithstanding, no chief minister can claim to have travelled the length and breadth of the state so often and so many times.

From digging up of deep wells to rural housing, rural schools, midday meals, giving bicycles to girls in rural schools under ‘Sabuj Sathi’ scheme, Kanyashree programme, health scheme of pregnant women, agricultural loans, free seeds – Mamata Banerjee doled out several goodies for the rural population in the state. There is nothing new or extraordinary in her political opponents raising questions over many of these programmes. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that the number of her beneficiaries have gone up significantly and a sizeable chunk has been from the opposition camp.

Trapped by BJP

The ruling party should have attempted to cash in on these, rather than taking to violent means and stalling opposition parties from filing nomination. Political lawlessness reached such a pass that Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won more than 34 per cent of panchayat seats uncontested. These incidents brought back memories of the Left regime. That is not all. The ruling party was possibly trapped by its principal political rival, the BJP, into practising the politics of polarisation for narrow political gain.

My question is: Were these moves and acts necessary at all? Where was the political opponent? The state unit of the Congress cannot stand on its own feet without crutches. The Left Front, whose well-oiled election machinery was proverbial at one point of time, can no longer field candidates for all seats. For all practical purposes, it is only the BJP, which is trying to emerge as the principal opponent, by default and by playing the Hindutva card, trying to polarise the electorate.

Having said that, I must add that when I look at the scenes at the state BJP headquarters, I find an uncanny resemblance with the faction-ridden state Congress of the 80s and the 90s. You cannot even think of single leader in the state BJP who commands and enjoys love, respect and trust of a large section of the society. Given these factors, I really fail to understand why the Trinamool Congress leadership did not keep faith in its own development work and fell into the trap of its political opponent.

The rise in BJP’s vote share in the state should not undermine the fact that the Trinamool Congress vote share is heading northward. The BJP is gaining mostly on the dwindling share of the CPI (M) and the Congress and by playing the politics of polarisation. The BJP’s defeat and The Trinamool Congress party’s victory in the rural body polls will serve to upset the propaganda and hype that BJP leadership is trying to create over its so-called rise in the state. If the party manages to win Karnataka and other state elections, it can possibly manage and handle the Bengal rural polls in a rejuvenated way.

Either the Trinamool Congress leadership failed to realise these points, or it is fast losing grip of the party rank and file.

(The writer, who signs as Sentu, is a political cartoonist)