Making a comeback

After intense poll campaign over the past two months, the assembly election results across five states highlighted the revival of the main opposition party, the Congress in the Hindi heart-land, while weakening in the North-East; potential strengthening of opposition against BJP in the 2019 general elections; issues around rural/agri and unemployment gaining increased attention from policy makers. Despite the apparent loss for BJP in the state elections, it is early to crystal ball gaze on the general elections in 2019 given, historically, that there is no direct co-relation between assembly election results and overall performance in the ensuing general elections (such as in 2004 or 2009) and the difference in vote shares in the larger states (MP, Rajasthan) between the two national parties is small.

Having said that, the focus again shifts to what can be done to revive rural sentiment since the above states were more “rural” in their demographics compared to Gujarat which was the last state won by the BJP. Separately, the appointment of the new RBI governor means that the easy liquidity (OMOs) will continue.

If one is willing to look beyond the immediate, the outlook on capex over FY20/CY19 is better than beginning of CY18 while that on consumption is a tad weaker, definitely not better. This is what the elections indicate.

n Congress gains in Hindi heart-land: Among the states - (a) Rajasthan has seen changes in state government every year since 1998 and this trend continued in 2018 as well. (b) MP witnessed an extremely close contest with Congress leading by only a slender margin. (c) In Chhattisgarh however, BJP recorded a significant loss in vote share (8 per cent) from the last assembly elections and therefore saw its seats decline from 49 in 2013 to 15 in 2018 (out of 90). Among other two states, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) won the elections in the state of Telangana, while Mizo National Front (MNF) (NDA ally) won the state of Mizoram and this was another loss for Congress in the North-East.

n Rural and employment related schemes to see increased focus from policy makers: The three states (MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan) have a higher rural population than the national average (75 per cent vs. 69 per cent). The discourse around rural income, unemployment had achieved significant attention in the run up to the elections. The continued significant price discount of agri-commodities, particularly of pulses and oilseeds from MSP, has adversely impacted rural sentiments indicating a lack of adequate procurement so far. Post these assembly results, the governments at the centre and states would pay higher attention to the implementation of various policies for rural/agri segments which would benefit rural demand.

The key challenger, the Congress had (a) promised farm loan waivers in MP and Chhattisgarh, and (b) procurement of paddy at Rs 2,500/qtl in Chhattisgarh as against the MSP of Rs 1,750/qtl during the election campaign. As on December 7, 2018, data on paddy procurement indicates lower procurement in many states, including in Chhattisgarh, where farmers have reportedly delayed to achieve higher realisations from a new government.

n Uncertainty over for RBI: The government, on December 11, 2018, appointed Shaktikanta Das as the 25th Governor of the RBI after the unanticipated resignation of Dr Urjit Patel the day before. With the appointment of the new governor, the uncertainty around the RBI has subsided. Das has worked closely with the Govt. of India (former Revenue and Economic Secretary of India). Going forward, it is expected that liquidity easing through OMOs will continue as has been the case since Sep’18.

Further, since the expert committee, that was formed to examine the economic capital framework (ECF) of the RBI (post RBI’s 9-hour long board meeting on November 19, 2018), is reported to submit its recommendations by the end of February, any decision on the transfer of capital is inconceivable anytime soon. Yet, if a transfer of RBI’s capital reserves takes place without proper evaluation of the same, it would trigger questions on the independence of the RBI. The board meeting on December 14, 2018 is now unlikely to take place as per media.

Source: JM Financial