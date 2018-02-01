Government of India’s focus on invigorating the country’s manufacturing sector was put to action through the Make in India initiative in September 2014. Since then, manufacturing has emerged as one of the high growth sectors in India with a growth rate of around 7 per cent and a 35 per cent increase in FDI.

India's manufacturing sector has evolved through several phases - from the initial industrialisation and the license raj to liberalisation and the current phase of global competitiveness. On the road to preparation for global economic opportunities, the government is set to launch version 2.0 of its flagship Make in India programme with focus on futuristic segments such as robotics, genomics, chemical feedstock and electrical storage. With an eye for best in class manufacturing practices and infrastructure in India, Make in India version 2.0 also seems to align and adopt Industry 4.0 initiatives which is transforming journey of manufacturing sector through information technology.

Manufacturing sector – key expectations

One of the key expectations from the budget is reduction in corporate tax which the government had proposed to introduce in a phased manner over a period of four years. However, to maintain the equilibrium, the government initiated phasing out of deductions for R&D expenses and profit and investment related incentives. Such phasing out is likely to have an adverse effect on the Make in India version 2.0 initiative as most of these benefits currently target to incentivise manufacturers in India. Moreover, the target sectors for Make in India 2.0 are such that there will be increased spending on innovation.

Therefore, clearly key mantra for the budget should be continuity in tax benefits for R&D expenses and increase in incentives for innovation which is certainly expected to offset financial pressure on these sectors and help attract private and foreign investments.

Other expectations

Exempting manufacturing in SEZs from Minimum Alternate Tax

Exemption of overseas profit distributed as dividends, paving way to bring back accumulated overseas profits of India-controlled foreign subsidiaries – thereby generating investments to boost Make in India

n Automation of in-direct tax refund process leading to faster disbursements and clarity with respect to refund of ITC to manufacturers selling to merchant exporters Faster disbursements of refunds would lead to better cash flow management, which in turn shall benefit the already cash hit manufacturing sector

Relaxation in tax compliance and fast track settlement of long pending tax cases.

With an increased focus on Make in India version 2.0 and Industry 4.0 initiatives, one has to also address severe climate issues faced. India has lately been in worldwide glare for the severe climate issues faced by its most populous cities while many other cities are not far from transcending the inflection point. Taking cue from other countries, the other major expectation from the budget would be a step towards ‘Polluter pays’ tax system.

With this on the forefront, a shift of focus towards all electric mobility in India, currently targeted by 2030, becomes inevitable.

India’s stand on climate change related initiatives India has launched the National Action Plan on Climate Change in the year 2008

Clean energy cess, a kind of carbon tax, is levied in India as a duty of excise on coal, lignite and peat and is currently at the rate of Rs. 400 per metric tonne of coal and its variants raised and dispatched

Through Budget 2016, India has introduced a sales levy of up to 4 per cent on new passenger vehicles aimed at helping fight high levels of air pollution and congestion.

Lessons from Norway

Norway is currently leading the way for the transition to zero emission electric cars through a substantial pack of incentives developed to promote the same. The incentives include exemption of import duty/ VAT on purchase, reduced road tax and company car tax, no tolls, free parking etc. The Norwegian government aims at phasing out sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2025 using the ‘polluter pays’ tax system. With its experience in e-mobility and effective policies already in place, Norway holds good value for India to collaborate and follow some of its footsteps in its endeavor to mass electrification of its mobility solutions by 2030.

Thus, key mantra for the budget would be an extension in claiming benefits associated with innovation and development and a shift to polluter pays tax system in making Make in India version 2.0 successful yet addressing the ever increasing issues of climate change.



Rajesh Srinivasan, Partner, Deloitte India