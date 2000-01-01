Lurking risks cause nervousness, shy of panic

The theme for the market in June was nothing other than rupee - which fell to an all time low of 69.09 amidst stiff fall in EM FX, especially Chinese Yuan and rising crude oil price.

In June meeting, OPEC and non-partners, including Russia, have agreed to increase oil production. The production increase will start in July by ‘measurable’ supply boosts, but without specific numbers being given. To all these, Crude oil prices reacted exactly opposite to market expectation of easing supply cut. WTI oil prices posted straight second week gain and it is up by almost 15 per cent from $63.60.

A culprit currency- Chinese Yuan, registered a straight third week of loss; posted 1.80 per cent weakness for this week to touch lowest level Since December 2017. This week, PBoC cut RRR by 50bps for selective banks to inject liquidity. The cut is seen as a preemptive stimulus against the slowdown that may result in the economy due to US imposed tariffs.

Several recent developments on the global and domestic front are causing investors to take some risk off the table but investors have not pressed the panic button yet. The flight of interest rate sensitive flows have spooked debt and currency markets but equities have been fairly resilient so far, especially the benchmark indices.

The rupee has seen significant depreciation pressure. Putting last 3 months flow together, FPIs have pulled out net $6.25bn and $3.1bn out of debt and equity markets. FPI limits in debt that were close to full utilisation now stand at 76 per cent. The RBI has used its FX reserves well so far to ensure that a runaway move does not happen in the rupee. It has intervened with intent in OTC as well as exchange traded futures to crush speculative longs. This explains why the vols have not spiked up to the extent they usually do and as has been seen on instances when rupee has depreciated in the past. The RBI in its June monetary policy managed to restore the confidence of market participants as it hiked the repo rate by 25bps while keeping the policy stance neutral. The hike is preemptive in nature considering inflationary pressures mainly on account of higher crude prices and hikes in MSPs and is consistent with the RBI’s inflation targeting framework.

Funding the twin deficits at this point is the major challenge on the domestic front. The CAD for FY19 is likely to be around $70bn. FPI outflows and slowdown in FDI and foreign currency borrowing is likely to leave a hole of around $15-20 bn in BOP (unless the tide turns and capital again starts flowing back into EM economies). This is a major risk for the rupee.

On the fiscal front, as we head into election year, the government can ill afford to cut down on spending. Government spending was the major contributor to the Q4 GDP growth that came in at 7.7 per cent. With GST revenues not yet stabilised and Air India divestment not likely to go through, there are risks of fiscal slippage. Nationalised banks have not been buying duration as they would not want to squander away the precious resolution capital in MTM losses. Private banks’ demand for duration could also reduce as the RBI has increased the FALLCR carve out from SLR. FPIs too are not utilising their debt limits to full capacity. The concern therefore is how will the supply be absorbed. (The yield on the 10y benchmark touched 8 per cent briefly and is 175bps above the repo rate).

To sterilise liquidity as a result of FX intervention and manage sentiment in the G-sec market, RBI came up with an OMO for Rs 10,000 crore in mid June. Post the intervention, RBI released its monetary policy meeting minutes which suggested that members voted to hike so as to ensure that inflation remains contained within the band given up side pressure from rising crude prices and hike in MSPs. RBI’s decision to change valuation of SDLs to market linked rates from flat 25bps over corresponding tenor G-sec could reduce demand for SDLs as well, further widening the supply-demand gap.

Whether the concerns on both the above deficits exacerbate or recede would depend to a large extent on where crude prices head to from the current levels. On a positive note, with the output gap closing and supply chains getting repaired post the shocks of demonetisation and GST, we can see a pickup in private CAPEX and exports. Quick resolution of NPAs is vital to ensure that capital is available for banks to be able to lend to fund this CAPEX.

To summarise, on the domestic front, RBI has been pre-emptive and has ensured that rupee depreciation does not hit headlines and create panic. It intervened aggressively even before rupee sustained well below an all-time low. Whenever rupee depreciation has been out of whack with other Asian/EM currencies, RBI intervened to align the currency with its peers. The RBI may endeavor to keep the rupee somewhere in the middle of the EM pack and may allow gradual depreciation of the rupee if global USD strength continues. Technically, 67.70 is an important support. Break of ~69.10 - last week’s high for the dollar-rupee pair would be key level to watch, above which it will create panic in the market.