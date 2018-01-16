Look before you leap

THE market continued to gain ground led by a very strong performance by the Dow Jones. The Sensex gained 438.54 points, or 1.27 per cent, to close at 34,592.39 points while the Nifty gained 122.40 points, or 1.15 per cent, to close at 10,681.25. The Dow gained 507.32 points, or 1.97 per cent, to close at 25,803.19 points.

Infosys reported a good set of numbers helped by a tax provision that was reversed in this quarter based on the advance ruling by the American department. Even though the change in numbers has a significant impact on the positive side by this reversal, the guidance of maintaining numbers for the year helped the stock gain ground. At the end of week, shares of Infosys had gained 6.12 per cent to close at Rs 1,078.

IDFC Bank and Capital First have announced a merger. Shareholders of Capital First would be given 13.9 shares of IDFC Bank for every share of Capital First held by them. The earlier plan to merge IDFC Bank with Shriram Transport Finance had fallen through and this is the second attempt by IDFC Bank to enter into an alliance.

The primary market continues to post crazy subscription levels, the like of which have never been witnessed. The issue from Apollo Micro Systems was subscribed a massive 248.5 times. Non-institutional portion, or HNI category, was subscribed 958 times. The cost of funding at this level is more than the issue price. This kind of response puts more pressure on the company to perform as suddenly the expectations zoom. Whether it is able to achieve the same or not is another story.

There are two primary market offerings in the coming week. The first is an issue from Newgen Software Technologies, which is tapping the capital market with its offer to sale 1.34 crore shares and a fresh issue for Rs 95 crore. The issue priced in a band of Rs 240-245 would open on Tuesday, January 16 and close on Thursday. The PE multiple at which the shares are being offered is 22.79-23.27 times. The company is a product company in the ECM, BPM and CCM space. In layman’s language, it is about documents and digitisation and is a growing business.

The second issue is from contact manufacturer of white goods maker Amber Enterprises. The company is tapping the capital markets with its issue to raise Rs 600 crore in a price band of Rs 855 to 859. The issue comprises a fresh offer of Rs 475 crore and an offer to sale of Rs 125 crore. The shares are being offered at a PE multiple of 61.91 to 62.20 times, based on its March 2017 results.The share is priced keeping in mind the response that Dixon Technologies had received and its success. There is one difference that the share appreciated post listing and made huge money for the investors. The share was issued at a price of Rs 1,766 and after four months of trading is at Rs 3,842, a gain of over 117 per cent. One needs to look at this asking price a little carefully and not get carried away with HNI leveraged subscriptions.

The results season for the quarter October to December 2017 has begun and over 100 companies in the broad indices would be declaring results during the week. The end of the week would provide clarity about their performance and the growth prospects going ahead. Corporate performance would be a key issue for the market, going ahead.

The budget is to be presented on February 1, Thursday. There are rumours of changes with long-term capital gains. The spate of buybacks during the year 2017-18 is likely to attract the government’s attention as it has lost out big time on the tax that could have accrued from payment of dividends. Considering this, I strongly believe there would be an attempt to plug this loophole and help in better tax collection by the department.

The market continues its ride and the indices are posting new highs. The momentum is intact even though at higher levels, there seems to be some resistance and faltering.

Volatility is increasing and one needs to be careful when taking fresh positions. Whether the market would continue the rally into the budget or falter before that is a million-dollar question. I would advise investors to be cautious when making fresh commitments. Trade cautiously.

(The author is founder, Kejriwal Research and Investment Services)