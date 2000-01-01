London’s exclusive night club Cirque le Soir visits Delhi

For a “one-night-only” party, London’s exclusive Oxford Street night club Cirque Le Soir visited the Hyatt Andaz Hotel on Saturday.

Since its red-hot inception in 2009, Cirque le Soir has perfected the immersive experience in a range of all-encompassing sets, stages and installations. The selective club is designed for a demanding crowd that looks for something different and out of the ordinary. Eight of Cirque le Soir’s performers specially flew down to India from London to perform at the party.

Renowned for its outrageous acts, VIP clientele and memorable parties, Cirque le Soir has regularly hosted many of the world’s biggest superstars, including Rihanna, Drake, Cara Delevingne, Adriana Lima, Neymar Jr and Bella Hadid at its London, New York, Dubai and Shanghai venues.

Imtiaz Khatri, Founder, VVIP Universal Entertainment who brought the event states, “We have had a very positive response to the news of Cirque Le Soir coming to India. The event in Mumbai was sold out and has paved the way for parties in other cities as well. This event is followed by a party in Pune and Bangalore. The circus-themed extravaganza is meant to exhilarate and enthrall! Guests party the night away whilst live circus acts from around the world perform on stage. Be ready for snake charmers, freakshows, giants and dwarfs.”

For their Indian debut, the organizers roped in celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan, to design the luxurious sets for the evening. The designer had created extravagant sets following a horror theme for the club’s party in Mumbai. Says Gauri, “We wanted to create an electrifying and enchanting atmosphere with vibrant colours and plush interiors. It is too early to say more, but it has been a memorable setting for the performances.”

DJ Aqueel spun tracks at the event which was attended by a host of celebrities including actors singer Yo-Yo Honey Singh, Olympian swimmer and Arjuna awardee Rehan Poncha and several Bollywood names including Gauri and Suhana Khan.