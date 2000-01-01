Logistics: EXIM originating rail volumes remain healthy

EXIM originating rail volumes are likely to grow in the mid-teens in Q1FY19. During April-May 2018, EXIM container volumes were up 14 per cent YoY and domestic volumes were flat YoY.

Concor (CCRI) is likely to report EXIM handling volume growth of 15 per cent YoY for Q1FY19, led by strong EXIM rail volumes. Lead distance for EXIM declined 4 per cent YoY, while that for domestic traffic declined 11 per cent YoY, as a higher proportion of containers meant that the northern hinterlands are getting handled by minor ports like Mundra and Pipavav.

Margins to improve for Concor 

CCRI is expected  to report better margins QoQ due to strong volume growth in EXIM.

Recent hikes initiated by CCRI should lead to a QoQ improvement in realisation and margins.

P&E to remain a drag

Allcargo’s (AGLL) net sales is expected to improve by 12 per cent YoY, led by a 15 per cent YoY increase in multimodal transport operations (MTO) volumes and global freight rates firming up.

Margins for MTO should remain stable QoQ.

Container Freight Station (CFS) should witness a marginal improvement in margins due to expiry of Mundra lease.

P&E segment would continue remaining a drag due to poor profitability.            

Source:  Motilal Oswal

 

