Liquidity support lifts rupee government bonds

India’s 10Y bond yields eased in the 8.03 per cent - 8.10 per cent range last week, before slipping towards 7.9 per cent (generic) on Monday; yields closed at 7.98 per cent. String of liquidity measures and a smaller borrowing programme helped rupee bonds gain ground, but the slide is likely to find support at 7.9 per cent ahead of Friday’s RBI rate review.

Following last week’s Rs 10,000 crore open market operations, the RBI announced a bunched-up bond buyback plan worth Rs 36,000 crore for October. Factoring in a smaller borrowing programme and October OMOs, the net G-Sec supply this month will be less than Rs 10,000 crore. This liquidity infusion was necessary to offset strong FX intervention, likelihood of a bigger H2 borrowing, tax outflows and festive-driven drain. With more such OMOs likely in Q4, the net supply of bonds is likely to be lower than the announced scale. Secondly, the Facility to Avail Liquidity for Liquidity Coverage Ratio was increased from 11 per cent to 13 per cent of banks’ net demand and time liabilities, implying that banks can now dip into government bonds to ease short-end inter-bank rates and liquidity pressure. Lastly, FX intervention attempts have also moved to the forwards space to ease pressure on systemic liquidity.

The government also announced a smaller borrowing programme for H2FY19, suggesting favourable supply-demand dynamics. Of the budgeted Rs 6.06 lakh crore, 47 per cent was raised in first half of the year. For H2, the borrowing programme was scaled back to Rs 2.5 lakh crore (cut by Rs 0.7 lakh crore) assuming Rs 0.5 lakh crore worth buybacks and rest to be ramped up through higher small savings schemes. The tenor breakdown was heavy in the 15Y+ duration, and lighter on the below 10Y bracket. States’ borrowings are also seen at a lower Rs 1.23-1.29 lakh crore in the December quarter, despite higher redemptions.

Ahead of Friday’s RBI policy committee meet, markets are pricing in roughly three rate hikes over a year. A 25bp rate hike is priced in for this week, with few seeing an outside chance of an aggressive 50bp hike. Given recent liquidity measures and the RBI’s likely preference for a conservative and calibrated approach to policy moves, we reckon that a smaller 25bp hike is more likely. We also expect a shift in the stance to hawkish, after the June and August hikes were accompanied by a neutral stance.

For the bond markets a 25bp hike accompanied by a neutral stance could trigger a small move back to 7.9 per cent in the 10Y, as the RBI is perceived as being less hawkish than feared. Conversely, yields, particularly 2Y yields might head to 7.85 per cent if the RBI delivers a hike and change in stance. Beyond Friday, 10Y yields moves hinge on the markets’ confidence on the smaller H2 bond issuances, coupled with oil prices (Brent) which has extended gains north of USD80pb, to 4 year highs. We expect a gradual drift higher.

Indian HY issuer meeting takeaways

We recently met several Indian high yield issuers. We found valuations in the sector to be uncompelling in general, although there are selective opportunities for coupon carry.