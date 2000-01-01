L-G bound by Delhi govt advice: SC

The Supreme Court in a significant judgment on Wednesday ruled that the lieutenant governor is bound by the “aid and advice” of the council of ministers, seeking to end months of governance paralysis in the national capital because of serious differences between Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

A five-judge bench ordered that the lieutenant governor is bound by the “aid and advice” of the council of ministers emphasising that there is no room for anarchy or absolution in a democracy and called for harmonious working relations between the two.

“Real authority to take decisions lie in the elected government. This is the meaning of aid and advice. Titular head (the lieutenant governor) has to act according to aid and advice,” said justice DY Chandrachud in his separate opinion.

He also said the lieutenant governor must bear in mind that it is not he but the council of ministers that takes substantive decisions. The bench gave a unanimous judgment with Chief Justice Dipak Misra writing for himself and justices AK Sikri and AM Khanwilkar. Justices DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan wrote separate but concurring judgments.

“If a well deliberated legitimate decision of the council of ministers is

not given effect due to an attitude to differ on the part of the lieutenant governor, then the concept of collective responsibility would stand negated,” said the chief justice Misra.

The AAP government in Delhi had accused the lieutenant governor of stalling governance by blocking all

decisions taken by the council of

ministers. At the centre of the dispute was the interpretation of Article 239AA outlining the framework of the

Delhi government. The apex court judgment clarified the issues where the lieutenant governor’s powers have been defined.

On the lieutenant governor referring issues to the president, the Supreme Court order said: “The word ‘any matter’ employed in the proviso to clause (4) of Article 239AA cannot be inferred mean ‘every matter’. The power of the lieutenant governor under the said proviso represents the exception and not the general rule, which has to be exercised in exceptional

circumstances by the lieutenant governor keeping in mind the standards of constitutional trust and morality, the principle of collaborative federalism and constitutional balance, the concept of constitutional governance and objectivity and the nurtured and

cultivated idea of respect for a representative government”.

“The lieutenant governor should not act in a mechanical manner without due application of mind so as to refer every decision of the council of ministers to the president,” it said.

The apex court said “the difference of opinion between the lieutenant governor and the council of ministers should have a sound rationale and there should not be exposition of the phenomenon of an obstructionist but reflection of the philosophy of affirmative constructionism and profound sagacity and judiciousness.

“The legislative assembly of national capital territory of Delhi being representing the views of elected representatives, their opinion and decisions have to be respected in all cases except where the lieutenant governor decides to make a reference to the president,” said justice Ashok Bhushan.

The chief justice wrote that with the insertion of Article 239AA by virtue of the 69th amendment, Parliament envisaged a representative form of government for NCT of Delhi.

The court ruled that the Delhi government would have all the control over the city except police, land and public order.

The AAP government hailed the judgment as the victory of the people of Delhi. The party accused the BJP government at the Centre of derailing governance in the city and wasting three and a half years.

The Centre, however, played down the euphoria in the AAP camp after the judgment and claimed that nothing has changed.

The Centre’s senior law officer Maninder Singh said the lieutenant governor could still disagree with the council of ministers. Signaling that there will be not much change in the Centre’s hostile approach towards the city government, the BJP said the apex court judgment was against anarchy. The BJP said Kejriwal should stop finding excuses and concentrate on governance.