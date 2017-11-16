Khan Market up four notches in world’s costliest retail market list

Upscale Khan Market in the national capital has moved up four notches to become world’s 24th most expensive shopping hotspot.

At a monthly rental of Rs 1,250 per sq ft, it is costliest to hire a shop here. While the monthly rental has remained more or less stable over the past one year, the ranking has improved. In the 2016 survey, the popular hangout zone had stood at 28th position in global rankings. “Khan Market, despite registering no change in rental values, moved up by four positions in the global rankings since 2016 on account of some key global markets facing devaluation in their rentals,” real estate consultant Cushman and Wakefield said in its report.

New York’s Upper Fifth Avenue retained its numero uno position while Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay and London’s Bond Street were ranked second and third, respectively. The survey took into consideration over 400 retail locations globally across 66 countries for the annual survey.

“The retail sector in India has remained cautious in activities even though there was a visible momentum in leasing across main streets as well as shopping centres,” said Anshul Jain, country head and MD-India, Cushman and Wakefield.

The report said that food and beverages and fashion and lifestyle brands led leasing activities across most key micro-markets.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Indian markets fared better with Khan Market coming in at the 11th slot. Gurugram’s DLF Galleria and Mumbai’s Linking Road secured 19th and 20th positions, respectively.

“These micro-markets have been commanding high rentals as these are established retail destinations due to factors like their geographic locations allowing access to larger catchments for retailers,” the consultant said.

Both Khan Market and Linking Road in Mumbai have significant presence of top food and fashion brands. Besides, there are bookstores and craft shops, which have been running for decades.

Within India, Connaught Place in New Delhi recorded the highest year–on–year rental growth of 11.8 per cent at Rs 950 per sq ft a month.

“Connaught Place, which had slipped from its previous superior retail destination status, saw renewed interest from retailers across categories. The location has gone through a reinvention in the last few years with the metro construction completed, making it easily accessible from across the city,” Cushman and Wakefield said.