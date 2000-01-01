Key govt welfare schemes

Anna Bhagya (food)

Anna Bhagya was the first social welfare programme announced by the state government. The flagship scheme covers 1.09 crore families bringing over 4 crore people under the food security net. Better nutrition has resulted in better health and better productivity. Anna Bhagya has also helped in abating distress migration from rural areas to urban areas despite three consecutive years of below normal monsoon and drought in some districts. The state government spent Rs 11,564 crore to keep this initiative going. Every beneficiary is entitled to 7 kg of food grains per month along with subsidised cooking oil and iodised salt. To improve the protein intake, the government is additionally providing a kilogram of tur dal.

India Vastra Bhagya (clothing)

In January, the state government launched the Indira Vastra Bhagya Scheme to support around 1.10 crore BPL families. Under this scheme poor men and women will receive free sarees and panches (dhotis). Also, economically weaker sections will get these clothes from the fair price shops. This scheme was launched with an initial outlay of Rs 550 crore and is inspired from the Indira Gandhi Society Saree-Dhoti Scheme and spearheaded by the state’s Department of Textiles. Men will get a set of poly cotton panches and poly viscose shirt piece. Women will get polyester saree and poly cotton blouse piece. Moreover, this scheme will also benefit the households whose livelihood depends on the handloom sector as the government will directly procure these clothes from weavers at appropriate prices.



Ksheera Bhagya (milk)

Ksheera Bhagya is the programme of distributing milk to school and anganwadi children by the Karnataka state government in collaboration with Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), district milk unions, department of primary & secondary education and department of women and child development. Karnataka is the first state in the country to provide milk to children for five days a week. Anganwadi and schoolchildren studying in government and aided schools are given 150 ml of milk along with their mid-day meals. The Central Food Technological Research Institute is now supplying three different flavours of milk: chocolate, vanilla and badam to over one crore children.

Indira Canteens

They are the urban format of Anna Bhagya. Bangalore city has 198 wards and most of these wards have an Indira Canteen. They serve quality, fresh, nutritious and tasty food at an affordable price, and are targeted at the poor. However, anyone can have a meal at an Indira Canteen. Breakfast is for Rs 5, lunch and dinner are provided at Rs 10 each. These canteens already serve over close to 300,000 meals a day. They draw in a large number of migrant workers, daily wage labourers and students.

Anila Bhagya (LPG)

Under Anila Bhagya Scheme, the state government offers LPG connection and cooking toolkits to BPL households. People are generally said to be happy with the scheme.



Pashu Bhagya (cow)

The scheme was introduced in 2015 to help small and marginal farmers establish cattle, goat, sheep, pig and poultry units. Between 2015-2017, a total of 27,869 farmers have benefited from the scheme. Landless farmers will also be eligible to avail subsidy under this scheme. Farmers can avail a short loan of Rs 50,000 at no interest from co-operative banks to buy cattle. ST/SC farmers get 50 per cent subsidy while small farmers get a 25 per cent subsidy. Women have a 30 per cent reservation. Commercial banks will give loan up to Rs 1.2 lakh per farmer. Farmers who are members of Milk Producers’ Co-Operative Societies are allowed to buy up to five cows. The state has already spent Rs 91 crore to promote this scheme.

Nirmala Bhagya (sanitation)

Nirmala Bhagya is targeted at making Karnataka an open-defecation free state. In a little over four years, the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj has worked tirelessly to build close to 35 lakh individual toilets at a cost of Rs 2,129.27 crore. Currently, over 80 per cent rural households have a functional toilet compared to just 35.41 per cent in 2013. Some 11 districts, 51 taluks and over 1900 gram panchayats covering about 10,000 villages in the state have been declared open-defecation free.

Krishi Bhagya (farming)

Krishi Bhagya was launched to promote on-farm rain water conservation and encourage efficient use of water through adoption of modern technologies. Some 1, 20,000 ponds have been created to harvest and conserve rain water. Around 4 lakh farmers have adopted drip and sprinkler irrigation system bringing over 4 lakh hectares of farm land under this. The farming community has reported a 30 per cent increase in crop production since the introduction of this scheme. The drip and sprinklers were distributed at 90 per cent subsidy. Under Krishi Bhagya, some 2,546 poly-houses are made for farmers to grow high value flowers and vegetables. The state exchequer spent Rs 1,503 crore to float this programme. Over 70 per cent of Karnataka’s agricultural land is rain fed. Poor monsoon, in the last three years, has put farmers in deep distress. Frequent dry spells resulted in total or partial crop losses. Krishi Bhagya came as a big respite to farmers who were under deep despair due to drought and debt.

Shaadi Bhagya

This provides financial aid to economically backward and religious minority women to buy jewellery and conduct weddings.