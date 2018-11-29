Kaamdaar vs Naamdar is Modi’s poll plank in Rajasthan

As Rajasthan gets ready for the December 7 elections, prime minister Narendra Modi raised his pitch against the Congress leadership accusing them of losing touch with the ground reality. Taking a jibe at the Congress president at rallies in Nagaur and Bharatpur on Wednesday, Modi said the Rajasthan election is a battle between a “kaamdaar” who does the work and a ‘naamdar’ (dynast). The PM also didn’t spare a chance to slam Rahul and said those who cannot differentiate ‘moong’ from ‘masoor daal’ are now taking about farmers.

He said Rahul’s close aides shamelessly called Naxals and Maoists revolutionaries, and referred to the death of a paramilitary jawan from Bharatpur in an encounter in Chhattisgarh.

“Will you forgive those who have insulted the martyr of Bharatpur?” he said at the rally in the city.

He said “naamdar’s people” had called the Army chief a “street thug”, recalling the row triggered months ago by a remark by Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit against general Bipin Rawat.

Speaking about the Ujjwala scheme, which provides free cooking gas connections to the poor families, Modi recalled how his mother suffered from cooking on an earthen oven.

“I am like you,” he then said, setting himself apart from Rahul Gandhi.”I have lived the way you are living. Neither you nor I were born with a golden spoon in the mouth like the ‘naamdaar’.”

Farmers figured prominently in his speeches at both rallies.

“Those who do not know the difference between ‘moong’ and ‘masoor’ (the lentils) are today roaming the country and talking about farming and farmers. Those who do not have any connect with the ground reality and whose four generations had nothing to do with the common man cannot remove the pain of the people,” he said, according to a PTI report.

The “naamdar” does not know anything about farming and was shedding crocodile tears for them, he said. The prime minister said farmers would have not been debt-ridden had the previous Congress governments implemented the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission that submitted its report to the “naamdar’s government.”

He said the Congress governments did not have the time to look at the report, and it was his BJP government that increased the minimum support price for some crops one and half times.

Ahead of the assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi has already promised farm loan waivers within 10 days if the Congress government comes to power in the state.

Modi targeted the Congress over corruption, claiming his government found over Rs 90,000 crore being siphoned every year from welfare schemes. “Those who did not exist were registered at government offices and pensions, rations and scholarships were being released in their name,” he said.

He claimed corruption was also rampant earlier in recruitment for government jobs. The process of interview has now been abolished and honest candidates get jobs on merit, he said.

Modi gave credit to the people for initiatives taken by his government at the Centre, saying it was all because they had chosen to cast their vote wisely. He said the BJP's agenda is development, be it the Centre or the states. “Our only mantra is ‘Sabka sath sabka vikas’ (inclusive development), be it in Delhi or Rajasthan,” he said.

“Jyotiba Phule and Bhimrao Ambedkar are the inspiration of this mantra and this is not a political slogan, it is a dream for the welfare of 125 crore people of the country,” Modi said.

“We are seeking votes on the basis of our work and on the basis of our mantra of development. We are not seeking vote for our grandsons or granddaughters but for your own welfare and for making your dreams come true,” the prime minister said.

He said 1.25 crore families had benefitted from his government’s housing scheme, including seven lakh in Rajasthan. He said the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the state has provided irrigation over an area of 1.5 lakh hectare.

At the beginning of his address in Nagaur, Modi remembered local seers and deities, receiving a huge response from the crowd.

Meanwhile, in the morning, Modi exhorted people of Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram to turn out in large numbers to cast their vote in the assembly elections. Modi took to Twitter to reach out to people in the two states, asking them to exercise their franchise in the “festival of democracy”.



Rahul says TRS B-team of BJP, Sangh Parivar



FC Bureau New Delhi Khammam witnessed the unity of anti-Modi faction with Congress president Rahul Gandhi sharing the dias with Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and other alliance partners CPI and the Telangana Jana Samiti. Rahul described the Khammam rally as “ historic” in state and national politics. The Congress president told the election rally that all promises made at the time of the bifurcation of AP would be fulfilled after a coalition of anti-BJP parties comes to power at the Centre. Claiming that the aim of of K Chandrasekhar Rao's party and AIMIM is to ensure that his party is not able to defeat the BJP at the national level, Rahul said “The TRS is the "B team" of Sangh Parivar and the BJP.” "First we will fight against Narendra Modis ‘B team’ (the TRS) and after that we will beat the ‘A team’ (the BJP- led NDA),” Rahul asserted. "The name of TRS is not Telangana Rashtra Samiti, its Telangana Rastriya Sangh Parivar," he told an election rally at Kosigi in Mahabubnagar district, accusing caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's TRS of being in cahoots with the saffron party. “Modi would not have indulged in anti-dalit, anti-adivasi and anti-minority activities had the Telangana chief minister not supported him. When we were fighting Modi on note ban, Land Acquisition Bill and saving farmers lands, TRS was supporting Modi, RSS and Sangh Parivar in Parliament,” he said. Gandhi said whether it was the TRS or Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, their aim was to see to it that the Congress was not able to defeat the BJP at the national level, Rahul said. “Both TRS and AIMIM want Narendra Modi to win elections again,” he claimed. The Congress leader alleged while every citizen of Telangana has a debt burden of Rs 60,000, the income of KT Rama Rao, son of TRS chief and a minister, grew by 400 per cent in the last four years. He said if TRS stands for the welfare of the people of Telangana, it should not support the BJP. Referring to Modi’s remark at a public meeting in Nizamabad on November 27 that the Congress and TRS are “two sides of a coin”, Gandhi wondered why then Rao and his party never criticised the Rafale deal and supported issues raised by the Congress. “Modi promised two crore jobs to youth. KCR (Rao) promised one lakh jobs. I want to ask you how many jobs both gave,” he said. The Congress leader exuded confidence that his party will defeat the TRS in Telangana and BJP in the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh polls.. "When Telangana was formed, the state had Rs 17,000 crore surplus. Today, it has a Rs two lakh crore debt. Every family bears a Rs two lakh debt and every person carries a debt burden of Rs 60,000 on his head. But KCR's son's income grew by 400 per cent," the Congress president said, according to a PTI report. Listing out his party’s election promises, Rahul said if voted to power the alliance government will waive farm loans upto Rs two lakh in one stroke unlike the TRS dispensation which did it in four installments. He also said a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 will be provided to every unemployed youth and Rs 1 lakh grant to each self-help group. “The TRS government failed to put pressure on Modi to ensure that promises made during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh were fulfilled. After coming into power, we will fulfill all those promises, whether it is setting up of Bayyaram steel factory, rail coach factory, or a tribal university for Telangana, or special category status for AP,” he told the rally in Khammam. Rahul alleged that by redesigning and renaming Kaleshwaram irrigation project, Rao saddled the people of Telangana with a burden of Rs 40,000 crore. The originally-designed Pranathita-Chevella lift irrigation project was to cost about Rs 38,500 crore. After it was redesigned, re-engineered and renamed as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the estimated cost went up to Rs 80,500 crore.