Judgment day for accused

Around seven years after the 2G Spectrum allocation case hit headlines setting new a scale of corruption in the country, the court has reached the stage of verdict to pin down the accused that included former telecom minister A. Raja and the DMK’s M.K. Kanimozhi among others.

CBI judge O.P Saini has asked all the accused to be present in court on November 7 when the date of verdict will be announced. The order has been reserved since April 7signaling the tardy progress in the case.

The CBI had filed a case against Raja and others around six years ago and the Enforcement Directorate filed a separate case of money laundering of about Rs 200 crore in 2014 on the basis of a CBI probe.

The court will decide the fate of 17 accused including three private companies. The ED had filed a charge sheet against 19 accused including nine private companies in the money laundering case.

Verdict

The verdict in the ED and CBI cases, coming after the commencement of trial in October 2011, will be delivered together. During the trial, the court framed charges against the accused, including DMK chief M. Karunanidhi’s ailing wife Dayalu Ammal. All the accused in the case, except Karim Morani of Cineyug Films and Sanjay Chandra, managing director of Unitech Wireless, are out on bail. Morani is in jail in a rape case and Chandra is facing cheating cases against his real estate company Unitech Limited.

The outcome of 2G Spectrum has strong political significance as it became a symbol of rampant corruption during the UPA tenure. Adding fuel to the fire was a report of the Comptroller of Auditor General (CAG) claiming that the exchequer had lost Rs 1,76,000 crore because of the faulty selling of licenses for 2G spectrum.

Then telecom minister A. Raja was named as one of the main accused by the CBI which alleged that he had received Rs 3000 crore for tinkering with the cut-off date for spectrum license applications to favour applicants Swan and Unitech. The CBI claimed that the first-come-first-serve policy of the government to allocate spectrum was used instead of auctioning the national resource. Raja was arrested in February 2011 and was released on bail subsequently.

Raja’s colleague in DMK, Kanimozhi, daughter of five-time chief minister of Tamil nadu M. Karunanidhi, was named as the second accused by the CBI. It was alleged that she was the brain behind the case as she forced DB Realty cofounder Shahid Balwa to route Rs 200 crore in her family-owned Kalaignar TV. Kanimozhi was also arrested in May 2011 and granted bail in November the same year.

Top officials

Apart from the politicians, prominent officials facing charges include former telecom secretary Siddharth Behrua who is accused of conspiring with Raja and others to advanced the deadline for seeking license application to suit some companies. He was also arrested by the CBI in February 2011 and granted bail in May 2012.

The CBI had also made top executives of the beneficiary companies as accused which included Unitech Wireless managing director Sanjay Chandra, Gautam Doshi, Hari Nair and Surendra Pipara of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, Vinod Goenka and Shahid Balwa of DB Realty and Swan Telecom, Asif Balwa and Rajiv Agarwal of Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables, Sharath Kumar of Kalaingar TV, Ravi Ruia, Anshuman Ruia and Vikas Saraf of Essar Group, Ishwari Prasad Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan of Loop telecom and Karim Morani of Cineyug films.

The way the CBI has made the case, the 2G spectrum allocation turns out to be classic example of crony capitalism. The investigators have presented their case before the court which will give the date of verdict on November 7. The judicial process has been long and tardy. It has taken seven years for the trial court to reach the judgement stage.

Accused, charge sheets and status of cases

A. Raja

Four-time DMK MP & Union Cabinet Minister for Environment & Forests (2004) & Communication & Information Technology (2007-2009)

The case: A joint investigative report by the CBI & the Income Tax Department alleged that Raja may have received a Rs 3,000 crore bribe for moving the cut-off date for spectrum applications forward which eliminated many applications, favouring a few applicants.

A CBI charge sheet alleged that Raja conspired with the accused & arbitrarily refined the first-come, first-served policy to ensure that Swan & Unitech received licences. Instead of auctioning 2G spectrum, he sold it at the 2001 rate.

Status: Arrested by the CBI on February 2, 2011. Applied for bail on May 9, 2012, & was granted on May 15, 2012.

M.K. Kanimozhi

Daughter of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK supremo M Karunanidhi faces allegations of getting DB Realty (one of the companies that got 2G license) promoter Shahid Balwa to route Rs 2 billion to family owned Kalaignar TV. The CBI claims she was in constant touch with A. Raja during the launch of Kalaignar TV. Raja helped the channel get registration and added it to TATA Sky's basket. Kanimozhi was charged with tax evasion by the Income Tax Department in Chennai.

Status: Arrested by the CBI on May 20, 2011. Granted bail on November 28, 2011, after 188 days in custody.

Dayalu Ammal

Wife of M Karunanidhi Dayalu Ammal, who owns 60 per cent shares of Kalaignar TV, has been made an accused by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.



Siddharth Behura

Former telecom secretary

The case: According to the CBI charge sheet, Behura conspired with Raja & several others. Hence, when the application deadline time was deferred from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm, Behura closed counters to block other telecom companies.

Status: Arrested by the CBI on February 2, 2011 & granted bail on May 2, 2012.



Sharath Kumar

Managing director, Kalaignar TV

The case: Criminal conspiracy to cause criminal breach of trust by a public servant.

Status: Arrested by the CBI on May 20, 2011 & granted bail on November 28, 2011.



Ravi Ruia

Vice chairman of Essar Group

The case: Criminal conspiracy and cheating

Status: He was charged & later bailed out.



Vikas Saraf

Director of strategy and planning Essar Group.

The case: faces charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating



Anshuman Ruia

Director, Essar Group

The case: Criminal conspiracy & cheating.

Status: He was charged and later bailed out.



R. K Chandolia

Raja’s private secretary when the 2G licences were given

The case: According to the CBI charge sheet Chandolia, like Behura, conspired with Raja & several others. So, when the application deadline time was deferred from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm, he joined Behura in shutting counters to physically block other telecom companies.

Status: Arrested by the CBI on February 2, 2011& was granted bail on May 9, 2012.



Sanjay Chandra

Managing director, Unitech Wireless managing director

The case: Criminal conspiracy to cause criminal breach of trust by a public servant. Former CBI prosecutor AK Singh was implicated in a taped conversation sharing legal strategy & privileged information with Chandra.

Status: Arrested by the CBI on April 20, 2011 & granted bail on November 24, 2011.



Gautam Doshi

Managing director, Reliance ADAG

The case: Criminal conspiracy to cause criminal breach of trust by a public servant.

Status: Arrested by the CBI on April 20, 2011& granted bail on 24 November, as of August 2012 his trial was underway in Special CBI Court.

Ishwari Prasad Khaitan

Corporate promoter Loop Telecom.

He is alleged to be one of the beneficiaries of the spectrum allocation.



Kiran Khaitan

Wife of Ishwari Prasad Khaitan and corporate promoter Loop Telecom

The case: Both were named in the third charge sheet filed by the CBI. They have been charged with cheating the Department of Telecom (DoT) by using Loop Telecom as a front to secure 2G licenses in 2008.

Hari Nair

Senior vice president of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group

The case: Accused of cheating, forgery and booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Vinod Goenka

Managing director, DB Realty & Swan Telecom

The case: Criminal conspiracy to cause criminal breach of trust by a public servant.

Status: Arrested by the CBI on April 20, 2011 & granted bail on November 24, 2011.



Surendra Pipara

Former senior vice-president, Reliance ADAG

The case: Criminal conspiracy to cause criminal breach of trust by a public servant

Status: Arrested by the CBI on April 20, 2011 & granted bail on November 24, 2011.



Karim Morani

Corporate promoter & director, Cineyug Films

The case: According to the Income Tax Department charge sheet, the Morani-owned Cineyug Films was a part of the route used by Shahid Balwa to funnel Rs 200 crore illegally to Kalaignar TV. DB Realty corporate promoters Shahid Balwa & Vinod Goenka transferred Rs 209.2 crore to Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables, where Balwa's younger brother Asif was a director. Kusegaon then transferred Rs 200 crore to Cineyug Films, & Morani transferred it to Kalaignar TV.

Status: Arrested by the CBI on May 30, 2011 & granted bail on November 28, 2011



Asif Balwa

Former director, Kusegaon Fruits & Vegetables

The case: Criminal conspiracy to cause criminal breach of trust by a public servant.

Status: Arrested by the CBI on March 29, 2011 & granted bail on 28 November 28, 2011.



Shahid Balwa

Corporate promoter, DB Realty & Swan Telecom

The case: Criminal conspiracy to cause criminal breach of trust by a public servant.

Status: Arrested by the CBI on February 8, 2011 & granted bail on November 29, 2011



Unitech Wireless

The case: Criminal conspiracy to cause criminal breach of trust by a public servant, cheating & forgery

Reliance Telecom

The case: Criminal conspiracy to cause criminal breach of trust by a public servant & cheating

Swan Telecom

The case: Criminal conspiracy to cause criminal breach of trust by a public servant & cheating