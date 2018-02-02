Jaitley hopes to reap rural votes

FC Bureau New Delhi On expected lines, the Un­ion budget kept its focus on rural spending in view of upcoming state polls and the general election next year. The government has propo­sed to spend Rs 14.34 lakh crore in 2018-19 to generate employment of 321 crore person days and construct infrastructure in rural areas. Besides generating employment, this investment will lead to construction of 3.17 lakh km of roads, 51 lakh new houses, 1.88 crore toilets and will provide electricity connections to 1.75 crore new households, finance minister Arun Jaitley said in his budget speech. The more funds directed at rural areas means improved livelihood for a majority of population and increase in their disposable income. This will help boost consumption and hence drive the country’s demand. While making the proposals, Jaitley said its mission to strengthen agriculture and rural development besides other sectors of the country’s economy guided the government. “As my proposals outlined indicate, focus of the government next year will be on providing maximum livelihood opportunities in rural areas by spending more on livelihood, agriculture and allied activities and construction of rural infrastructure,” the minister said. He also announced rise in allocation for the Na­tional Rural Livelihood Mission to Rs 5,750 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 4,500 crore. Furth­er, loans to women self-help groups increased to about Rs 42,500 crore in 2016-17. The government is confident that loans to SHGs will increase to Rs 75,000 crore by March next year. Economy watchers ter­m­ed budget proposals as cautiously populist. They welc­omed the government move to set minimum support pr­i­ce for kharif crops at one-and-half times of output cost as it will accelerate demand. “The government anno­u­ncements too should accelerate rural demand. With firm thrust on rural economy is evident from increasing kharif crop MSP to 1.5 times the production cost. The infrastructure focus of the government is strong on rural areas and highways. With almost 50 per cent of two-wheeler demand coming from rural and semi-urban India, the budget sho­uld have a positive impact on customer sentiments,” said Yadvinder Sin­gh Guleria, senior V-P (sales & marketing), Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. With a focus on digitisati­on, the government has al­so proposed to set up 500,000 wi-fi hotspots, which will provide broadband access to 5 crore villagers. For this and creation and augmentation of telecom infrastructure, Rs 10,000 crore has been provided. Providing electricity connection to rural households is another major initiative of the government. Under this, 4 crore poor households are being provided with free po­wer connection. The gover­n­ment’s total spending will be Rs 16,000 crore. A series of initiatives to promote food-processing, agriculture and allied activities is set to boost rural income. The proposal to extend the facility of Kisan Credit Cards to fisheries and animal husbandry farmers are also considered a move in right direction. The finance minister announced setting up a fisheries and aquaculture infrastructure development fund and an animal husbandry infrastructure development fund for financing infrastructure requirement of animal husbandry sector. “Total corpus of these two new funds would be Rs 10,000 crore,” he said.