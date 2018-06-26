Jaitley: Emergency was inspired by Nazi Germany

Drawing a parallel between German dictator Adolf Hitler and Indira Gandhi, Union minister Arun Jaitley has said that both turned democracy into dictatorship. In the second of the three-part series of an article 'The Emergency Revisited', Jaitley said unlike Hitler, the former Indian prime minister went a step ahead by endeavouring to transform India into “dynastic democracy”.

The minister wondered whether the script of Emergency, which was imposed more than four decades ago on June 25, 1975, was inspired by what had happened in Nazi Germany in 1933. “Both Hitler and Mrs Gandhi never abrogated the Constitution. They used a republican Constitution to transform democracy into dictatorship,” Jaitley wrote in the second part sub-titled as ‘The Tyranny of Emergency’. Jaitley further said there were a few things which Hitler did not do which Indira Gandhi did.

“She prohibited the publication of Parliamentary proceeding in the media... Unlike Hitler, Mrs Gandhi went ahead to transform India into a ‘dynastic Democracy’,” Jaitley said, according to a PTI report.

“The press censorship laws imposed in India and in Germany were almost similar. You had effectively a one party system in play,” Jaitley said.

As regards the economic programme, the minister drew a similarity between the agenda of Hitler and Gandhi.

25-point programme

“Hitler had announced a 25 point economic programme. Mrs Gandhi had announced 20. To cover up the gap, Sanjay (Gandhi) announced his 5 point economic and social programme. Dissent became a

sin and sycophancy the rule,” said Jaitley, who had been a student leader during the emergency and was arrested while leading a protest.

Hitler continued to maintain that his actions were within the four corners of the Constitution, Jaitley said, adding, “Mrs. Gandhi imposed the Emergency under Article 352, suspended fundamental rights under Article 359

and claimed that disorder was planned by the opposition in the country.”

The Union minister further said

that the security forces were being asked to disobey illegal orders and, therefore, in the larger interest of the nation, India had to become a "disciplined democracy".

Like Hitler, Indira Gandhi arrested most opposition members of Parliament, and therefore procured, through their absence, a two-third majority of members present and voting and enabling the passage of several obnoxious provisions through Constitution amendments, he said.

“The 42nd amendment to the Constitution diluted the power of high courts to issue writ petitions, a power which Dr Ambedkar had said was the very heart and soul of India's Constitution. They also amended Article 368 so that a Constitution amendment was beyond judicial review,” Jaitley said.

A Nazi leader proclaimed that Germany had only one authority and that was the authority of the ‘Fuehrer’, Jaitley said, adding similarly AICC President Devakanta Barua proclaimed “Indira is India and India is Indira”.

Attacking the emergency, he said, “It was a phoney emergency on

account of proclaimed policy that

Indira Gandhi was indispensable to India and all contrarian voices had to be crushed. The constitutional

provisions were used to turn democracy into a constitutional dictatorship,” said Jaitley

Jaitley further said that he became the first Satyagrahi against Indira Gandhi government's draconian

move and was lodged in Tihar Jail for organising a protest meeting on June 26, 1975. On the mid-night of June 25-26, 1975 several prominent political leaders of the opposition parties were arrested.

Authoritarianism

Analysing Indira Gandhi’s gradual turn towards authoritarianism, Jaitley said 1971 and 1972 were high points in her political career as she challenged senior leaders of her own party and a grand alliance of opposition party. “She won convincingly the 1971 General Elections. She was the key centre of political power for the next five years. There was no challenge to her within her own party.”

He said during the decades 60s and 70s, the average growth rate of GDP had only been 3.5 per cent. Inflation in 1974 touched a staggering 20.2 per cent and reached 25.2 per cent in 1975. Labour laws were made more stringent and these led to a near economic collapse.

There was large-scale unemployment and the unprecedented price rise. Investment in the economy had taken a back seat. To make matters worse FERA was enacted. The Foreign Exchange resources in 1975 and 1976 were a mere USD 1.3 billion, he said.

“The tragedy of Mrs Indira Gandhi politics was she preferred the popular slogans over sound and sustainable policies. The Government with a huge electoral mandate at the Centre and the States, continued in the same economic directions which she had experimented in the late 1960's,” Jaitley said, adding Gandhi believed that India's slow growth was on account of smuggling and economic offences.

“By 1973, it became apparent that the Government had no intention of changing a disastrous economy path on which it had embarked. Its political strategy was instrumental in the Government losing the sympathy of the intelligentsia,” he said.