Jaitley’s lieutenants

Hard Taskmaster

Hasmukh Adhia

Finance Secretary

Hasmukh Adhia, who has been revenue secretary and was recently designated finance secretary, is considered one of the most trusted lieutenants of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has been instrumental in some of major initiatives taken by the government on black money and spearheaded the biggest tax reform, the goods and services tax (GST).

As is now widely believed, Adhia was one of the handful of top bureaucrats who was in the loop on the controversial demonetisation decision of the government. Given that he enjoys Modi's confidence, Adhia is one of the main persons behind the Union Budget, 2018.

A 1981-batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service from the Gujarat cadre, he served as principal secretary to Modi from 2003-06, when he was chief minister of Gujarat. A post graduate in commerce from Gujarat University, he holds a Diploma in Public Policy and Management from IIM Bangalore. Besides, he holds a PhD in Yoga from Swami Vivekananda Yoga University in Bangalore. Adhia is a tough task master. No wonder, a section of income tax officers had in 2016 passed a resolution against the revenue department headed by Adhia. The senior taxmen were up in arms against revenue department, saying it was unnecessarily interfering in operational matters.

Ever since Adhia took charge of the revenue department, he accorded top priority to the indirect tax reform and elimination of black money. He has been given a fair share of credit for the two initiatives. But at the same time he is also criticised for the rigid attitude which seems evident in the implementation of GST.

There has been a complete overhaul of the new indirect system since its launch in July last year. Tax rates for nearly 300 items have been changed while processes have been considerably eased.



The ideas man

Arvind Subramanian

Chief Economic Advisor

Arvind Subramanian, the chief economic advisor, best known for criticising the rating agencies (read Moody’s) when they were not rating India higher on structural reforms of GST and demonetisation is a key member of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s budget team. The Oxford educated economist, who is considered an expert on the economics of India and China and the changing balance of global economic power, is the architect of the Economic Survey which, released on the eve of the budget announcement, has a lot of new ideas and that call for debate. In the 2017-18 document, he had suggested universal basic income as a poverty alleviation tool saying, for a country like India, this will work although it did not find many takers within the establishment.

In the last Economic Survey, Subramanian pushed for a Public Sector Asset Rehabilitation Agency to be set up to buy bad loans. It was the first suggestion of its kind. This budget, too, there will be new ideas about farmers’ stress redressal which has been a sore point for the BJP and the government particularly after the Gujarat elections.

As per sources, Subramanian will suggest raising the incomes of farmers through higher MSP. He may also propose new methods to boost growth without raising expenditure. With him as chief economic advisor, the Economic Survey is seen at par with budget itself. Sources said the CEA, who is on an extension, will bat for new methodology for a few more solutions for tackling bad loans. This one problem needs multiple solutions. The CEA knows that.

The driving force

Subhas Chandra Garg

Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs

He is the man who literally heads the finance ministry. The secretary of economic affairs is privy to all the important jobs done or to be done by the remaining four departments – revenue, expenditure, disinvestments and banking. The budget is just one of them. In fact along with finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia, revenue and finance secretary, the 1983 batch Rajasthan cadre IAS officer Garg has decided on the key broad contours of the Budget 2018-19.

Those agendas are extremely important for the economy and the political future of the government in the 2019 elections to follow – revival of growth, pushing private investment, generation of jobs, and of course managing fiscal deficit within the glide path while balancing growth, rising expenditure and slow and falling GST revenues.

Garg was executive director of the World BanK for nearly two-and-half years looking after Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka. The high-profile official is a part of many bilateral and multi-lateral bodies representing India (MIGA) before replacing an equally efficient predeccesor, Shakti Kanta Das. In the upcoming budget, industry and economists would find out how Garg has used his expertise to control expenditure and borrowings. Credit rating agencies. including Moody’s. will keep an eye on Garg’s fiscal control ideas.

The DEA secretary will also have to revive growth which has just shown green shoots in Q2 at 6.3 per cent after a three-year low of 5.7 per cent in Q1. The CSO advance estimates predict 6.5 per cent growth in FY18, down from 7.1 per cent in FY17. Garg will have to take the growth upwards of 6.5 per cent at least in FY19, Will he be able to do it? Wait till February 1.

International finance expert

Sanjeev Sanyal

Principal Economic Adviser, Department of Economic Affairs

A noted economist and author, Sanjeev Sanyal is second in command in the economic division of the finance ministry currently led by the chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian.

He has over two decades of experience working in international financial markets. He also served as managing director and global strategist at Deutsche Bank. He has been known to favour demonetisations and believes that the data now available with the government helps in fighting corruption.

Sanyal went to the Shri Ram College of Commerce in New Delhi and St. John’s College, Oxford where he was a Rhodes Scholar. He has won several awards and was named Young Global Leader 2010 by the World Economic Forum. In 2007, he was awarded the Eisenhower Fellowship for his work on urban issues.

Sanyal has authored several books including ‘Land of the Seven Rivers: A Brief History of India’s Geography’, ‘The Indian Renaissance: India’s Rise After a Thousand Years of Decline’ and ‘The Ocean of Churn’.

Man on mission

Neeraj Kumar Gupta

Secretary, Department of

Investment and Public Asset Management

The diversified strategy along with classical approaches adopted by Neeraj Kumar Gupta, a 1981 batch UP cadre IAS officer has already paid dividends as the government has exceeded the divestment target for the first time, surpassing the Rs 72,500 target after failing to meet it in the last five financial years. He has also given direction to the disinvestment process for the next fiscal with multiple approvals in place for strategic sales, offers for sale, other public offerings and of course the government’s favourite route of index funds.

The government is likely to set Rs 1 lakh crore sell-off target to raise resources. The budget’s 2018 sell-off agenda written by Gupta and his team with the giant task of raising resources has three objectives – disposing off sick PSUs, inviting strategic buyers for loss-making ones and pushing IPOs. This year the shy natured Gupta will look at the 100 per cent government-owned PSUs for part-sale of their stakes. He will also chart the course for more index funds after tasting success in 2017 with CPSE Index Fund and Bharat -22.

For the 2018-19 Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, impressed by the soft-spoken official’s work practice of delivering, had asked him to give inputs in other non-tax revenue measures.

Ambitious Reformer

Rajiv Kumar Secretary, Department of

Financial Services

He is the man the street loves. The reticent Rajiv Kumar has chalked the most audacious banking reforms after the bank nationalisation exercise in the 1970s. The 1984 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre has been instrumental in putting in place the bankruptcy law and a Rs 2.11 lakh crore capital infusion plan in the NPA-hit banks affecting their capital strength. The Rs 1.35 lakh crore recap bonds to strengthen the public lenders’ financial muscle are also part of his CV.

The budget will see Kumar playing a bigger role in starting the next phase of banking reforms, giving capital to performing banks, pushing mergers and acquisition in the sector and nudging the PSBs to get out of the none-core areas, tap the market to raise funds and have an adequate mechanism to control bad loans. He will also chart insurance and pension sector reforms in the budget, taking them to the next level.

On the cards could be banks cutting down on NPAs as there will be a third list of defaulters which will see resolutions in consultations with NCLT. Kumar will monitor them throughout the year and through the budget.

The custodian

Prashant Goyal

Joint Secretary, Budget

An IAS officer of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre, Prashant Goyal is currently joint secretary (Budget) in the finance ministry. The JS (Budget) is a key person in the entire Budget-making exercise. He is the keeper of all secrets and is the custodian of privileged documents related to the Union budget.

In his earlier postings during 2005-2010, Goyal worked as a deputy secretary and later as director in the ministry of commerce. He is a graduate in electrical engineering and a post-graduate in economics.

With his experience in the sales tax department, Goyal brings a lot of hands-on experience to his job in the ministry. In his present role, he is responsible for co-ordinating all budget related activities and help higher-ups take the final call.

Hands-on leader

Ajay Narayan Jha

Secretary, Department of Expenditure

Ajay Narayan Jha is considered an experienced hand in public finance given his key role as secretary in the 14th Finance Commission. Insiders say he gets down to work very fast and never panics in challenging situations. Not surprisingly, the 14th Finance Commission headed by YV Reddy showered praise for his work as secretary to the key constitutional body. The commission had appreciated his knowledge of political economy and public systems apart from his leadership skills.

A 1982-batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Jha holds a bachelor’s degree in history from St Stephen's College. In what shows his passion for acquiring new skills, he has done courses in behavioural science, decision-making in adverse situations among others from prestigious institutes.

In his present role as expenditure secretary, Jha keeps close watch on government expenses. Given the long experience Jha has in public finance, the government has perhaps chosen the most suitable person to head the expenditure department.

