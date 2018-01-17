Israel and India join hands to boost defence ties

India and Israel will not let the cancellation of $500 million deal for supplying Spike anti-tank guided missiles to the Indian army to come in the way of the growing defence ties as prime minister Narendra Modi sought Israeli participation in the ‘Make in India’ programme in the strategic sector.

Just ahead of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit, New Delhi cancelled the Spike deal causing much concern in the Israeli camp. The Israeli media reported that their national security advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat had met his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval to discuss the fallout from the cancellation of the contract.

India had agreed to buy Spike anti-tank guided missiles but changed the plan as stress is being given on seeking supply from domestic sources. The Israeli defence manufacturer, Rafael, has set up a facility in Hyderabad for the Indian contracts. New Delhi has been seeking transfer of technology from the foreign vendors for setting up manufacturing facilities at home.

Steady growth

PM Modi, in his appeal to the Israeli industry, asked the defence manufacturers to take advantage of the liberalised Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) environment in India. Despite the “setback” of cancellation the contract, defence ties between India and Israel have been growing steadily. Israel is the fastest growing defence partner of India, figuring among the top three after the US and Russia. The Indian armed forces rely heavily on Israeli equipment from Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to surveillance devices and avionics.

Israel had signed its biggest contract worth $2 billion with India last year to supply Barak 8 Long range surface to air missiles. Last year alone, India had finalised the purchase of Spyder Surface to air missile system for the Indian Air Force. The Israeli company, ELTA, had installed Underwater Harbour Defence and Surveillance system for the Mumbai naval habour.

Apart from the supply of military hardware, the armed forces of the two countries had frequent interactions. Most notable was the Indian Air force participation in Israel’s Blue Flag-17, a bi-annual multilateral exercise. The exercise, conducted at Uvda Air Force base in Israel, saw IAF’s participation for the first time. The IAF had sent its C-130 special forces aircraft along with Garud commandos.

The armed forces rely completely on Israeli companies to meet its requirement of drones. India operates more than 100 Searcher and 68 Heron UAVs. New Delhi had placed an order for 10 armed Heron TP UAVs worth $400 million from Israel Aerospace Industries. The two sides have been signing contracts worth a billion dollars every year. For Israel, India is the biggest defence partner. The hallmark of the defence ties is that the two sides seldom make it public.

The ongoing visit of the Israeli prime minister is expected to further strengthen defence ties as top bosses of the Israeli companies were travelled to India. The ties have grown despite a prominent Israeli company coming under corruption scandal during the UPA rule. The two sides never allowed the scandal to come in the way of expanding cooperation.