Infy’s steady steps to set house in order

There was a time, when Infosys was the place to be in Indian IT. It was the Mecca not just for techies fresh out of college – even matchmakers would flock to its campuses to hunt for brides and grooms. Minor issues aside, the company had a dream run for over three decades until 2014 when trouble erupted between the management and founders over questions of ethics and propriety. As an ex-Infoscion puts it, it would appear that the “stars are not in its favour.’’

The company has gone through turbulent times over the past couple of years. It has witnessed a series of events that culminated in the dramatic exit of its first outsider CEO, Vishal Sikka, on August 18 and the disbanding of its board. This was preceded by the exit of several top executives including the controversial one of its former CFO Rajiv Bansal who was promised a huge severance package of Rs 17.38 crore. There still hangs a cloud over its $200 million acquisition of Panaya and the public spat that followed between the company’s founders and the management. Infosys took almost a quarter to find a new CEO, Salil Parekh, who is expected to join the company in less than a fortnight.

Sense of relief

It is not easy to say whether the worst is over for Infosys. Financial Chronicle spoke to analysts and industry observers who track IT corporates, and they say lack of proper leadership and undue interference from founders were the key reason for all the troubles. But by and large, they say, Parekh would bring in a lot of relief for Infosys. Putting the house in order could be one of his primary responsibilities while building customer confidence would be another immediate focus area for him.

Avinash Vashistha, founder and MD of offshoring advisory firm Tholons and also former MD of Accenture India who has known Salil Parekh closely for over 20 years, said, “He comes with a great global experience. He has demonstrated excellent global skills at Capgemini. He is exposed to services, he is familiar with the tech industry landscape in India and outside and he is also a guy with great understanding of digital technologies. Once the company is turned in the right direction, all other issues will be things of the past.”

However, it’s too early to say if Infosys is out of the woods, said an independent tech analyst based in San Francisco. “We don’t know yet. There could be more revelations or the dust may settle soon. Most of us believe the new CEO will be able to bring the company back on track. The management and the board should have patience as it takes time for the company to turn around. The promoters should clearly stay away without any undue interference as the company can’t afford another fiasco,” he cautioned.

A fortnight ago, Infosys filed for a consent plea with SEBI to resolve allegations relating to the company not seeking prior and separate approval of the Nomination and Remuneration Co­mmittee as well as the Audit committee with regard to Bansal’s severance agreement. The consent plea also absolves Infosys of any wrongdoing or admission of guilt, something which the whistleblower in the case has objected to.

Whistleblower

Close on the heels of the consent plea came a fresh letter from the whistleblower – claiming more irregularities in the Panaya deal and Bansal’s severance package – asking market regulator SEBI to prosecute the management and the board of Infosys. The whistleblower insisted that SEBI should order an independent investigation and hold a forensic probe into the matter to make people involved accountable.

More such salvos are likely to happen as certain founders and most shareholders still feel they have the right to know everything around the investigation, how it was conducted, its scope, what were the legal recommendations and what was the final report. “Apparently, Infosys spent some Rs 10 crore for the investigation and it is shareholders’ money. Don’t they have the right to know how their money was spent?” asked a large shareholder of Infosys stocks, who did not want to be named.

Also, if the whistleblower allegations were untrue, malicious and false, why was the company hesitating from publishing the investigation papers, he asked. “This attitude of the company has provided reason for doubt. Most of us believe that somewhere the company has gone seriously wrong, that something unsavoury happened for sure,” said a former employee of Infosys, who also holds a sizeable number of the company’s shares.

“If everything was fine, why was the board replaced all of a sudden, why was the CEO asked to go and why was the head of the audit committee replaced?” asked a senior employee at Infosys. Infosys recently appointed independent director D. Sundaram as chairman the audit committee, replacing Roopa Kudva – no reason was cited for the change.

Value erosion

The general feeling is that a lot of value has been eroded, in terms of brand equity and otherwise, for the company. Such losses could have been easily contained had the management made things transparent without attaching ‘secrecy and stealth’ in handling the lapses.

Infosys has been carrying out several damage-control measures in the last few quarters. Yielding to pressure from shareholders and promoters, the company had gone in for a $2 billion stock buyback.

It is likely that the company might immediately witness a senior-level rejig and redefining of roles and functions. It also needs to rework on the roles of Pravin Rao, who is expected to return to his original role as chief operating officer, and Ravi Kumar, who is currently performing the duties of COO.

HfS Research CEO Phil Fersht said a lot of people care for this company, and one understands it when you talk to its employees. “Interestingly, the company has retained almost all of its senior executives, none left the company during its critical times,” he said.

Apparently, Infosys non executive chairman Nandan Nilekani has been selectively talking to editors and discouraging them from running repeated stories on Infosys. “He has admitted procedural lapses, but insisted there was no criminality involved in the issue. But he wants the media to be quiet on the company,” said a senior media person in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, CFO Bansal is still fighting for the major chunk of his controversial severance package. He was paid only Rs 5 crore at the time of exit. He invoked his rights to an arbitral tribunal. A former Supreme Court judge is the sole arbitrator in the case. A second sitting of the arbitration was held a few days ago in an undisclosed location where Bansal, lawyers representing both the parties and the judge met.

There are indications that Infosys would seriously look at inorganic growth in the next few quarters. Nasscom chairman Raman Roy said companies go through different phases during their life cycle, what is important is to move forward and scale where the strength is required. “It makes sense for all Indian tech firms to use their cash to fund acquisitions, instead of parking them in coffers,” said Roy.