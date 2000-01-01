Infrastructure: Roads sector at an inflection point

Activity in the roads sector picked up significantly in FY18 and awarding as well as construction activity reached new peaks. While awarding had grown 5 per cent to 47km/day, construction had increased 19 per cent to 27km/day. Awarding activity was equally distributed between engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects (51 per cent) and hybrid annuity model (HAM)projects (47 per cent); ~2 per cent was awarded on BoT basis.

FY19 has seen a slow start in terms of awarding fresh projects, given changes in the top management of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Only 150km of projects were awarded in Q1FY19. However, awarding activity is expected to gain traction from Q2FY19, given that the government has set a steep target to award 25,000km and construct 15,000km in FY19. NHAI has already invited bids for 3,700km, for which even DPR preparation is completed. Given the general elections in FY20, it is expected that major awarding activity will be completed by December 2018.

Execution to be key focus area

Post record awarding of road projects in FY18, focus has now shifted to successful execution of those projects. Key monitorables at this juncture remain the financial closure and physical land availability for timely execution of these projects.

Execution to register 15% YoY growth

Execution for Motilal Oswal’s coverage universe to register 15 per cent YoY growth. Barring KNR Constructions, all other companies are expected to deliver healthy execution. Execution for KNR would be hampered, given lower order book available for execution. Ashoka Buildcon is expected to deliver healthy 35 per cent revenue growth in Q1FY19, given smooth execution for the projects in hand.

Operating margins to remain stable

Operating margins for the coverage universe will remain stable at aggregate level. However, net profit would see muted growth of 6 per cent YoY, given that most of the companies would now start paying tax, given expiry of tax holiday under section 80IA.

Opportunities abundant for incumbent players

With financial closure becoming stringent and banks being selective in extending credit to companies, Motilal Oswal believes that the sector will see consolidation. Companies with healthy balance sheet would benefit the most. Stringent financial closure would also lead to moderation in competition, and thus, improvement in pricing and margins of the incumbent financially-strong players.

Robust capex is being planned by both the central and state governments (Rs 7trillion construction opportunity). The best way to play the road sector capex theme is through EPC players that have a strong execution record and a healthy balance sheet.

Source: Motilal Oswal