Industry may sustain current growth trajectory
Comment: Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company

The Indian asset management industry has matured and grown, reaching an all-time high of Rs 23 trillion assets under management (AUM) as on end of June 2018. ‘Coming of Age’ is the theme for this year’s CII Summit, providing a platform for industry stakeholders to come together and debate over current issues, address challenges and identify levers for further growth.

The high growth trend observed over the past few years continues, largely driven by inflows in the retail segment. We expect the asset management market to become an Rs 50 trillion industry by 2023, representing 18 per cent year-on-year growth.

While the industry is expected to sustain the current growth trajectory amid secular tailwinds of demographic changes, wealth creation and financial deepening, some challenges will demand a relook at business strategy. The emergence of new digital channels, new geographies and changing investment orientation of customers cannot be discounted as the industry looks at the new phase of growth. Companies will need to make bold moves to accelerate capability building and deliver operational efficiencies.

The Indian market has consistently generated alpha returns over the last 10-15 years, but is it sustainable? What can asset managers do to differentiate themselves and create value for clients while ensuring consistency of performance?

How will distribution evolve with the emergence of new digital channels? Is this a fad or a key disruption in the market landscape opening up new avenues of growth? Can the digital reach of the new age distributors create new customer segments across under-penetrated geographies? What capabilities will asset managers need to develop to target alternative channels? What are some of the operational challenges AMCs are facing to incorporate new regulations and guidelines?

More From Deep Dive
A promising outlook

India is likely to emerge as one of the world’s top three growing economies by 2020.

Not a great year for MF industry

It has been a not so great year for the mutual fund industry as performance of equity schemes were quite disappointing with only select large-cap funds return in the positive territory while mid-ca

$5.6t Asia stock loss has traders on edge

With three days of Asia equity trading left for the year and low volumes across the board, traders don’t seem to be taking any chances.

Meaning of NCLT & NCLAT

The NCLT or “Tribunal” is a quasi-judicial authority created under the Companies Act, 2013 to handle corporate civil disputes arising under the Act.