Indians favour financial savings for strong gain

There is a huge shift in asset under management of the domestic mutual fund industry over the past year as investors pumped in money into equity schemes. And now equity is no longer under-owned in mutual fund holdings unlike earlier where the bulk of funds were in debt oriented schemes. Now equity now constitutes 60 per cent of total mutual fund holding.

With real interest rates remaining high, the structural case for Indian households favoring financial savings over physical savings remains intact. There has been a substantial increase in domestic investors' aggregate exposure of equities since 2014. Analysis shows that holdings of retail and high net worth individuals' mutual fund schemes indicates that equities now constitute over 60 per cent of total mutual fund holdings encompassing the entire gamut ranging from equity to fixed income schemes, which is significantly higher than March 2014 lows of 45 per cent.

Equity has become the most preferred asset class over the past four years. Equities have seen 151 per cent higher inflows than bonds since FY15, said a report by Deutsche Bank Markets Research.

Risk reward

However, analysts said, the increasing relative preference for balanced funds by retail investors – since the beginning of the year – demonstrates that retail investors may be getting incrementally wary on the risk-reward outlook for equities.

The robust inflows in domestic mutual fund inflows has been a source of very significant resilience for Indian equities, insulating the market from heavy FII (Foreign Investors) selling. Over the past two months, FIIs have net sold US $3.6bn of equities while domestic institutional investors net bought US$6.4bn. The Nifty has declined a marginal 1% since end-July.

In November 2017, Equity funds (including ELSS) witnessed monthly net inflow of Rs. 20,308 crore, a significant growth of 124 per cent YoY. So far in FY2018, cumulative inflows into these funds have almost tripled to Rs 116,667 crore compared with Rs 40,706 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The mutual fund industry has added close to 9 lakh SIP accounts in each of the eight months in FY2018. According to AMFI data, SIP contribution for the month of November 2017 stood at Rs. 5,893 crore as against Rs. 3,884 crore in November 2016, a growth of 52 per cent.

The total folio count at the end of November 2017 stood at 6.49 crore, 2.7 per cent higher compared with October 2017, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The mutual fund industry added close to 17.56 lakh new folios in the month out of which 12.24 lakh were in the equity category (including ELSS). Other ETFs as a category also witnessed phenomenal growth in folio count mainly due to the NFO of a particular ETF that received very good response from investors.

However, folio count in Income, Gilt, Gold ETFs and Fund of Funds investing overseas witnessed de-growth from October-end levels. The fall in folio count in debt categories could be because investors are preferring equity over debt as there are concerns relating to fiscal deficit and rising inflation.

SEBI has made a few changes to the rules announced in October 2017 for the categorisation of mutual fund schemes. Accordingly, market capitalisation for the previous six months would be considered for equity funds; Macaulay duration has to be at the portfolio level; fund managers can reduce the portfolio duration based on interest rate predictions; and managers can change scheme characteristics under corporate bond fund and credit risk fund categories among others.

Two terms

Also, the regulator has said that an independent trustee and independent director can hold office for a maximum of two terms with each term not exceeding a period of five consecutive years. SEBI has directed that no mutual fund can appoint an auditor for more than two terms of maximum five consecutive years. The auditor could be re-appointed after a cooling off period of five years.

Mutual funds have been steadily increasing their stake in the market with their overall owenership has touch 5.5 per cent. They have hiked their holdings across most of the resource space, barring BPCL, while insurers reduced stakes across oil marketing companies (OMCs), GAIL, TATA, NALCO and Hindalco. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were a mixed bag – among oil and gas companies, they bought into GAIL, RIL, IOCL and BPCL, while among metals, there was major buying in TATA, followed by JSPL, HINDALCO and NALCO.

Analysis shows that MFs were broadly underweight on the metals and mining sector for most of 2013-16, but have sharply increased their holdings in the large names every quarter of 2017. MF holdings in Tata Steel, Hindalco Vedanta, JSW Steel and JSPL have nearly doubled through the year.

MFs increased their holdings in most of the energy stocks, except BPCL. MFs increased their holdings the most in GAIL (+250 bps), PLNG (+80 bps), IOCL (+60 bps) and HPCL (+60 bps). There was no stock in which both sets of investors sold down. FIIs and domestic MFs bought aggressively in GAIL. Domestic MF holdings in many of the stocks are near multi-year highs (IOCL, GAIL and PLNG).

In contrast to the relatively robust inflow momentum into equity schemes, flows into fixed income schemes appear to be weakening. The month of September saw net redemption of Rs 500 vs. an average inflow of Rs80bn over the past 12 months. The redemption is the second highest seen in the past five years. This could be partly attributed to corporate advance tax payouts. While redemptions in income schemes do tend to coincide with periods of advance tax payments, the September amount appears to be very large. Income schemes are mainly owned by corporates (58 per of AUMs) and high net worth individuals.