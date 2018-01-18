India on top of investors’ radar

Benchmark indices hit a new high on Wednesday on expectations that the government will continue to announce new measures for growth, job creations and support ailing sectors in the coming months. On Wednesday, the sentiment got a lift after the government lowered the additional borrowing requirement for the current fiscal to Rs 20,000 crore from Rs 50,000 crore estimated earlier. In reflection, the BSE Sensex soared over 310 points to close above the 35,000-mark for the first time ever, while the broader Nifty too ended at a fresh life-time high on unabated buying by participants. Investors’ sentiments were also buoyed on expectation of big ticket changes in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the GST council’s next meet.

The risk of the government breaching its fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the fiscal year ending March 2018 increased significantly as it exhausted 112 per cent of its Rs 5.50 lakh crore full-year fiscal deficit by November-end due to lower-than-expected revenue collections and higher revenue expenditure.

Significantly, initial corporate earnings have met the street expectations so far and will continue to dominate the trend. We expect a positive and double-digit growth in earnings for the next 3-4 quarters. However, rising crude oil prices remain a concern and a little tinkering in prices may have a temporary impact on the markets. Within equities, we prefer to remain overweight on IT sector on the back of strong earnings so far. The sector continues to trade at 52-week high with upgrades post Q3 FY18 results and positive comments from the management with improvement in IT spending and budgets. Banking & financials, pharma, metals and select FMCG stocks are expected to drive the rally and our top sectoral bets.

For global investors, India continues to remain an important destination especially with the structural changes in the economy. In fact, the ongoing reforms have not only put India on the top of investors’ radar but also lifted India’s long-term growth potential. The increased interest and faith in the equity has pulled huge flows from the physical assets such as real estate and gold which is very positive from an economic point of view. The tremendous cash inflows will continue to drive the market and we do not expect any major or prolonged correction in Indian equities in 2018. Considering an unexciting outlook for other asset classes, we remain optimistic on Indian equities and see Nifty at 11,600 by the end of this year.

The Writer is vice-president-PCG research, Kotak Securities