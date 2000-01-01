India as an innovation economy

A white paper by EBTC and ICRIER, on the role of two key pillars of an innovation economy - Information and Communications Technology and Intellectual Property, discusses how they can help to enhance India’s positioning as a global hub for innovation and technology development, bring in investment, and create high quality jobs



Global Positioning:

Global Innovation Index

Strengths

*India has been ranked above developing countries such as Brazil (69th) and Indonesia (87th) overall

*India ranked above South Africa in three sub-indicators, namely, infrastructure, business sophistication, and knowledge and technology outputs

*India performed better than Brazil and Russia in terms of market sophistication, and knowledge and technology outputs

Weaknesses

*All EU member states have been ranked above India in the global Innovation Index

*India has a low rank in the institutions and infrastructure

Networked Readiness Index

Strengths

*In terms of the affordability sub-indicator, India has performed better than all selected countries and is ranked 8th

*India has also been ranked above South Africa in the government usage sub-indicator, above Brazil in political and regulatory environment, business and innovation environment, government usage and social impacts, and above Russia in the political and regulatory environment sub-indicator

Weaknesses

*All EU Member States have been ranked above India

*India is ranked lowest among selected countries in individual usage (despite ranking high in affordability), skills, infrastructure and digital content, and economic impacts sub-indicators

The Way Forward in ICT

*Set up a task force on innovation economy constituting of policymakers, investment agencies, NGOs, academicians, experts, Indian and foreign joint R&D bodies and startups

*Draw short-term (5 years) and long-term strategy plans

*Layout plans to address issues such as future of work, capacity building and skill development

*Address Infrastructure and Policy Gaps

*Identify the infrastructure (accelerator, incubators, etc.) gaps

*Funds have to be utilised, projects have to be monitored, policies have to be synergised

*More government and industry interactions

*Support growth of both Indian and foreign startups – participation in government projects will help innovative companies to scale up, invest in technology and create jobs

*Government incentives should be aligned to commitments in trade agreements

*Promote Interdisciplinary Research

*Fund research studies on ICT and its usage across sectors to improve productivity and efficiency of manufacturing, services and agriculture sectors

*The government and private sector (through CSR) may fund chairs in research institutes working closely with policymakers, businesses, academics, international organisations and foreign governments § Fund cross-country research collaborations

*To build capacity and leverage on our knowledge base it is important to do a study on mapping of skill gaps with industry requirements and availability at institutes offering relevant courses

*This will enable to design the skill development policy to meet the needs of the technology driven ICT sector

*As companies adopt digital transformation, workforce has to be trained to align to such requirements.

*Training modules in areas such as blockchains, case studies on use of AI and machine learning will be useful

Increased Patent Filings Worldwide

*Global IP filing activity is increasing as the number of patents filed worldwide has augmented by 8.3 per cent from 2015 to 2016. In India according to DIPP (2018) patent filing increased by 5.1 per cent from 2016-17 to 2017-18

*In India 45,057 patents were filed in 2017 (WIPO, 2018) out of which only 29 per cent were filed by residents. The figures indicate a low level of domestic filing and thus low innovation

*China is leading the rank of patent filers: 1,338,503 patents in 2017 (WIPO, 2018) (30 per cent more than India) ; Out of the total 96 per cent filed by residents showing high level of domestic innovation

IP Commercialisation: Case of Mobile Industry

*Telecom Sector: The backbone of the digital infrastructure which is the prerequisite for innovative technologies like AI, IoT and other technologies

*In India the digital connectivity via broadband and mobiles is still low despite enormous demand and rapid market growth

Crucial

*To encourage investments in digital infrastructure

*Monetisation of IP by market-driven approach

*Commercialisation needs to be viable and reliable to assure conduciveness and investment confidence

*Standard essential patents to be licensed at Fair, Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory (FRAND) terms

Enforcement and Adjudication of IPRs

*Bottlenecks in the IP enforcement to be resolved through sensitisation and capacity building programmes for enforcement agencies such as the judiciary, police, and customs

*For resolution of disputes resort to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms, especially arbitration

*Advantage of arbitration are confidentiality, more control over the design of the process, more neutrality, faster as well as less expensive than court litigation, set up more commercial and fast track courts for IP infringement cases

The Way Forward in IP

*Monetisation of IP through market-driven approach will enable fast track journey into innovation economy

*IPR related policies should be attractive to both the SEP holders as well as the SEP implementers

*It would encourage local investment in developing new technologies and thus in achieving the objectives of the key government initiatives like Make in India

*India may look into European best practices and customise it to the need of the ICT sector

*The investment of the private sector in innovation in this sector has to be incentivised by following a market driven commercialisation approach

Co-Creating global standards in ICT

*It is of utmost importance to establish financially viable innovation models by recognising the end device’s value (downstream approach) as the adequate way to define the royalty base - alternate dispute resolution mechanism such as arbitration may be considered

*Increasing the number of patent filings through more R&D

*Industries can also be encouraged to invest in innovations, open accelerators and incubators

*Delays in patent filing due to infrastructure bottlenecks need to be addressed through increased computerisation, electronic payments system and IT-enabled processing

*More manpower recruitment is necessary in the position of examiners and controllers in order to process the pending patent applications and clearing the backlogs

*Public bodies at the centre, state and local levels need to spend more on research and innovation to pave the way for increased cooperation with the private sector

Capacity Building

a. It is important to do a study on mapping of skill gaps with industry requirements and availability at institutes offering relevant courses

b. Patent-centric innovation has to be encouraged as early as possible. School trainings and programmes at higher educational institutes could be a first step towards a more IP conscious business culture

IPR Enforcement

a. The government, judiciary and other administrative bodies should take collective steps in ensuring proper enforcement of the IP laws

b. The enforcement authorities should take swift and stringent measures against IPR infringement

Source: ICRIER