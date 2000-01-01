India’s infra story gaining momentum

The huge infrastructure deficit could well have propelled the government to announce a major Rs 7 lakh crore package for roads. If one were to consider the oft spoken about infrastructure deficit by finance minister Arun Jaitley in several of his press interactions, the latest package seems to be in line with the thinking within the NDA regime.

Only recently Jaitley had said India’s infrastructure gap is so huge that it will take at least two decades to bridge. While the observation highlighted the yawning gap that exists in the sector, it also indicated the intent of the government that is taking this as an opportunity to undertake more work in the area.

Govt’s priority

So the highways package cleared by the cabinet earlier this week brought no surprise. It only reiterated the priority this government is giving to infrastructure as growth engine and jobs generator. Niti Aayog and finance ministry that have put together this package also have emphasised on the opportunities that will open up for the domestic and foreign infra players.

The mega highway construction project includes development of 83000 km of roads over the next five years with an investment of for Rs 6.92 lakh crore. Out of this, Bharatmala Pariyojana to be implemented with an outlay of Rs 5.35 lakh crore.

Apart from creating the necessary infrastructure for boosting business and trade through faster and efficient transportation, the programme also aims to generate 14.2 crore mandays of jobs, a key to ensuring that growth does not remain jobless.

What is unique about the new Bharatmala project that would link border areas, international ports and coastal areas is that it is proposed to be completed without adding any fiscal burden on the government.

While the project is largely driven by public investments, a large chunk of spending or about Rs 2.09 lakh crore will be raised as debt from the market while another Rs 2.19 lakh crore will be provided out of accruals to the Central Road Fund (CRF), ToT (toll operate transfer) monetisation proceeds and toll collections of NHAI. The government has kept only Rs 1.06 lakh crore of investment in sagarmala project from the private sector to be mobilised through PPP.

“For years now, the government has been doing the heavy lifting in terms of infrastructure investments. However, having only the public investment cylinder firing is not good enough. Accelerating private sector investments is an essential complementarity, and the other cylinder that needs to fire. That requires a deepening of the capital market and facilitating greater access to funding,” said Ashu Suyash managing director & CEO Crisil.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant also feels that infrastructure sector’s true potential cannot be realised merely through government investments. “You can do it for the short run but not for the long run. The challenge is to bring private sector investments back in the infrastructure sector,” he said at an industry event on Thursday pitching for channelling insurance and pension funds for financing infrastructure projects and a complete re- examination of the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme.

While the government’s mega road development package fails to address the issue of greater access to funding by the private sector, the Rs 2.11 lakh crore bank recapitalisation programme announced alongside is expected to improve liquidity in the market and improve the ability of banks to lend, especially to well structured projects.

“The announcement of mega road construction project is good, the but the decision to recapitalise banks is critical as it could revise the appetite of project developers, currently struggling with stalled projects, to invest in new projects with easier access to bank financing,” Arvind Mahajan partner and national head (energy, infrastructure and government) at KPMG India.

He, however, added that road ahead to revive private investment in infrastructure would be slow and public private partnership (PPP) projects in roads would still take time to revive despite government efforts in this direction.

Twin balance sheet problem

According to rating agency Crisil weak project preparation, poorly structured contracts with inappropriate risk allocation, irrational bidding exuberance, and over reliance on bank-led financing in the past have spawned the ‘twin balance-sheet problem’ of deeply indebted developers and gargantuan stressed assets in banking. The takeover of distribution utility losses under the Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana, or UDAY, and the recent agri-loan waivers have further strained state finances.

“As a result, investments by the private sector and states are likely to remain subdued in the near term,” rating agency Crisil has said in its infrastructure annual book 2017 released on Thursday.

For the government infrastructure sector holds the key to achieve the twin objective of creating more jobs while pushing up GDP growth that plummeted to three-year low levels of 5.7 per cent for the April-June quarter. Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the highways sector alone could add up 3 per cent to the GDP and the Rs 7 lakh crore package would play an important role there.

However, for this to happen, road construction work has to move faster to over 40 km a day. But the track record of the government so far has not been encouraging. In the last three years of the government, only about 18,500 km of national highways has been added at an average of about 17 km per day. For FY 17, a total of 8,231 km of national highway was added against a target of over 15,000 km.

Not only has the pace remained slow but the sector also continues to be bogged down by old issues of land acquisition, tepid investor response, environmental and legal hassles. The same set of problems had constrained road development during the previous UPA-II government as well. The NDA record, it looks, is no different either.

“Outlays of such magnitude require expeditious resolution of the problem of stressed assets in banking, front-ending the creation of bankable projects, comprehensive re-tooling of public-private partnership (PPP) frameworks, and deepening of the infrastructure financing ecosystem, which is of tremendous importance,” Crisil said.

Spending

As per official estimates, spending on infrastructure needs to increase to Rs 50 lakh crore over the next five fiscals through 2022. This projection factors in an average annual GDP growth of 7 per cent, infrastructure investments equal to 5.5 per cent of GDP, and a pick-up in private sector investment after fiscal 2019. Power, transport and urban sectors account for 78 per cent of the overall infrastructure spending in the country.

Apart from roads, during last three and half years the government’s focus has also been on railways, airports and building ports to provide an infra push. While telecom and power projects were seen as growth propellants during the 10-year UPA rule, this government seems to be banking heavily on roads, coastal and port connectivity to accelerate industry growth and bring down transport/logistic cost.

The Niti Aayog under Rajiv Kumar and his predessor Arvind Panagariya seems to be thinking no differently vis-a-vis planning commission under the stewardship Montek Singh Ahluwalia in their approach towards infrastructure. What seems to have led to expansion of the infrastructure theme was the inclusion of affordable housing and rural connectivity as well as related social infra.

The pace at which infra projects are being pursued now also reflects the urgency with which the Modi government would like to bridge the yawning gap in this core area of the economy. But experts also issue a word of caution. China has reportedly been haunted by excess spending on infrastructure projects, that has not only created the world’s largest bullet train network but has also built towns, many of which have now become ‘ghost cities’ waiting for their first occupants.

China had also pursued the same kind of approach that India is today adopting to sustain and improve upon economic growth levels apart from creating jobs for millions of restless and unemployed youths.