India’s energy landscape

India is the third largest energy consumer in the world and accounted for ~5.5 per cent of the global primary energy consumption in 2016. India accounted for 11 per cent of the global coal consumption in 2016; for the second consecutive year, India remained the second largest coal consumer in the world. The country experienced its largest increase in oil consumption, increasing by 325 Kb/d in 2016; further, India was the third largest oil consumer in the world (4.6 per cent of the global total).

While energy use has doubled since 2000, the energy consumption per capita is only around one-third of the global average and ~240 million people still have no access to electricity, indicating significant growth opportunities. Increasing consumption of oil, coal, gas, and renewables in power far outweighs the declines in hydro and nuclear. Oil consumption in 2016 increased by 325 Kb/d, a record high, increasing its share in India’s primary energy consumption for the third successive year (to 29 per cent). Coal remains the dominant fuel, accounting for ~60 per cent of India’s energy consumption. India’s gas consumption rose in 2016 after three consecutive years of decline.

Renewables currently stands at by 29.2 per cent, its largest increment ever. India is now the 7th largest renewable power generator in the world. India’s crude oil imports rose to 4.8 Mbpd in 2016, the highest level ever. Natural gas imports rose from 21.4 BCM in 2015-16 to 24.7 BCM in 2016-17. Meanwhile, there has been a sharp growth in India’s refining capacity and throughput, contributing 72 per cent to the net growth in global refining capacity.



