IMPORTANT SC VERDICTS ON CARDS

The Supreme Court opened on July 2 after a 45-day summer vacation. A number of important cases are lined up in the apex court that will have a bearing on the country’s politics in an election year. The court delivered the first verdict by settling long-standing power struggle between the Centre and the AAP government in the national capital.



The focus will now be on some of other cases

Article 35A

The apex court is hearing the petition challenging Article 35A that grants full citizenship rights to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir. With J&K placed under the governor’s rule, the Centre may not file a counter affidavit while regional parties, including PDP and NC, are opposing any changes in the provision.



Aadhar row

The much-awaited judgment on Aadhar is also expected in July. A five-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Dipak Mishra and justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, is hearing the case. It had reserved the verdict on May 10. The verdict will seal the fate of the unique identification that has covered most of the population.



Ayodhya case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to accept BJP leader Subramanian Swamy’s plea seeking enforcement of his fundamental right to worship at the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya and declined urgent hearing in the case and asked him to mention later on. In March, a SC special bench had refused activists Shyam Benegal and Teesta Setalvad to intervene in the Ayodhya case claiming only the parties to original lawsuits would be allowed. The SC had heard the case last on April 6.



Nirbhaya case

A three-judge bench headed by CJI Dipak Mishra had reserved its verdict on the appeals filed by four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case of 2012. The verdict was reversed in May is expected to come. The Centre has held the convicts deserved death penalty. The convicts are claiming life-sentence considering their family background and young age.