Import tariff hike won’t help rupee much

We do not expect much support to rupee from the 2.5-10 per cent import tariff hike on $10-15 billion of “non-essential” imports by the Ministry of Finance (MoF). Measures to raise foreign-exchange (FX) flows by liberalising the corporate bond market were not significant either. Looking ahead, we think that the MoF/RBI will have to step up support for the rupee with the RBI’s ability to sell

FX limited to $25-30 billion. If Foreign Portfolio Investment flows do not revive, especially with the US-China trade war escalating, the RBI will have to sell another $10-15 billion by March itself. Of the two key alternatives reported in the media, we prefer NRI bonds raising $30-35 billion to a RBI rate hike. We think it is very difficult for the RBI to pre-commit to a swap window for $8 billion a month to oil importers. On balance, we expect it to step up Open Market Operation (OMO) to another $40 billion (atop $7 billion FYTD) with durable liquidity contracting by $13 billion FYTD.

Import tariffs unlikely to be effective

The nominal import tariff hike emphasises our view that duty hikes are unlikely to be effective in supporting rupee. Note that the inflation impact is negligible with impacted items accounting for 1 per cent of the CPI. Although media reports talked of possible tariff hikes on gold, electronics and steel, Tuesday’s imposition was limited to just $10-15 billion of imports (2.8 per cent of total). The 10 per cent hike was restricted to air conditioners, refrigerators and washing machines (totalling $1.8 billion of imports). We do not see 2.5-5 per cent increase in import duties materially curtailing import demand for precious stones and jewellery. To the extent some of these are re-exported, the impact on the current account deficit is even more limited. While a 5 per cent tariff was introduced on aviation turbine fuels, it won’t create any impact as imports are very less. On balance, we have not made any changes to our BoP forecasts.

RBI oil swap window not really feasible

We do not think it is possible for the RBI to set up a FX swap window to fund oil imports by OMCs with our oil strategists seeing $95/bbl by June 2019. Although Gov Rajan introduced this on August 28 during the 2013 rupee crisis, he followed it up with NRI bonds (raising $26 billion) on September 5. It is scarcely possible for the RBI to pre-commit to swap $8 billion a month when $25-30 billion of FX intervention will push down FX reserves to an 8-month import cover on FY20 basis, that we see critical for rupee stability. In brief, we believe canalising oil import payments through RBI window is unlikely to help as this will still bring down FX reserves.

Potential policy options to step up support for `

NRI bonds: We prefer NRI bonds, raising $30-35 billion, with every issuance (in 1998, 2000, 2013) stabilising rupee.

October RBI hike: We cannot rule out an October RBI rate hike to ‘support’ the rupee. RBI rate hikes, however, typically hurt rupee as FPI investments in equity at $500 billion are 8x of FPI of debt. RBI tightening has succeeded only once (1998) of the 3 times.

Operational measures: Measures like curtailing net open positions and re-booking of cancelled forwards or hiking the cost of trade finance have been typically tried in the past before major RBI FX intervention.

Gold import ban: We are not sure if the MoF can meaningfully clamp down on gold imports.