The idea behind ArthaKranti

The Pune-headquartered ArthaKranti Prathisthan or Economic Revolution Foundation is a radical registered NGO founded in 2005 by Anil Bokil, a man obsessed with the idea of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam: the world is my family. That is the vision of this NGO.

The mission of ArthaKranti Prathisthan, a registered trust, is “an economic revolution: a way towards Principled, Prosperous and Peaceful living” with its core five-pronged strategic proposals to be implemented in toto without any fundamental changes or dilution.

The Maharashtra Executor and Trustee Co (METCO), a subsidiary of the Pune-based public lender Bank of Maharashtra, directs and supervises the financial and legal reporting aspects. METCO is also the managing trustee of this NGO.

There is a lot of goodwill for this NGO. “There is a good substitute for money that is goodwill but there is no substitute for goodwill,” Bokil laughs, saying it is movement of the people with a strong spirit. “ArthaKranti is a technical, economical proposal and it has nothing to do with any ideology,” Bokil explains.

The turning point in Bokil’s life came in 1995 when a group of 86 skilled carpenters, welders, foundry men, blacksmiths, electricians and others were refused credit by a local bank in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Bokil, who at that time was manufacturing import-substitutes for Videocon, Forbes, Bajaj among others, learnt of their plight, studied their case deeply and prepared and presented their project report to the local cooperative bank.

“It gave credit in the Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh range,” Bokil says. Within two years state-owned Bank of Maharashtra and Bank of Hyderabad also lent funds out of which, Bokil purchased a two-acre plot from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation in Aurangabad and set up an industrial cluster model. In five years, it became so successful that Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus, a social entrepreneur, banker, and economist, and the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for founding the Grameen Bank and pioneering the concepts of microcredit and microfinance, wanted to replicate it in his country. “A young entrepreneur, who set up a foundry unit there today owns a BMW, not a small achievement,” Bokil points out.

Since 1995, when the bank refused credit to 86 skilled men, who wanted to venture into business, Bokil’s long journey to find solutions for macroeconomics started. The mechanical engineer by profession met many economists and chartered accountants to understand why everyone does not have access to banks and get loans from the banks, why capital is expensive and so on and so forth.

After a deep study along with likeminded people from Aurangabad, Nashik and Pune, he came up with the ArthaKranti strategy in 1999 and invited people to join him.

Bokil lives on Rs 3,500 he gets from his 80-year-old retired teacher-mother, who lives with her husband in Latur in Maharashtra. In fact, Bokil says he has renounced the world, shut his bank account and lives only for ArthaKranti.

And he is not alone.

“I cannot tell you how many people are working for us. I am not alone in his mission as I have experienced a great deal of good will of the people across the country,” Bokil says. His associates say there are about over 30 dedicated likeminded people, including economists, technocrats, IT engineers, former bureaucrats, legal luminaries, whom he has won over during the last 17 years. Bokil moved into 1,300 sq ft rented apartment at Harshada Building, Rambag in Kothrud area in Pune in 2000. ArthaKranti Prathisthan pays Rs 25,000 rent per month, out of which Rs 8,000 is collected from an artist tenant, who also makes posters for the organisation.

