Hurdle seen at 10,705

The BSE Sensex gained 275 points or 0.79 per cent to settle at 35,178.88, while the Nifty 50 index rose 91 points or 0.86 per cent to end at 10,684.65 after the RBI maintained its neutral stance while raising the repo rate by 0.25 per cent.

The BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.28 per cent and the BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.53 per cent; both indices outperformed the Sensex. The market breadth was positive as 1,668 shares rose and 967 shares fell on the BSE.

Technical view

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives, Angel Broking, said: “The market opened flat with a mildly positive bias. During the early part, we witnessed a good buying interest in the broader market, which pushed the index towards the 10,650-mark.

“Subsequently, there was some uncertainly seen around this intraday hurdle just ahead of the RBI monetary policy. Later Nifty came off sharply from the high on the back of unexpected rate hike by 25 bps. However, the neutral commentary from the RBI turned out to be a relief factor for market participants and as a result, the index soared in the last 45 minutes of trade to almost kiss the 10,700-mark.

“Eventually, it turned out to be a great day for our market, especially after the last couple of days’ beating. Most of the recent draggers had once again shown some life. For the coming session, we expect continuation of this stock-specific relief rally.

“As far as the benchmark index is concerned, 10,705 would be seen as an immediate hurdle. A sustainable move beyond it would extend the move towards the sturdy wall of 10,750–10,780. On the flipside, 10,640 followed by 10,600 are likely to act as intraday supports.”

Market view

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said: "The market rallied sensing from the proactive decision given by RBI 25bps hike removing the uncertainty regarding the future hike.

“Investors have already factored the risk of higher oil price and inflation in the policy outcome. We can expect some respite to the equity and bond market in the near-term."