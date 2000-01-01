Hungry For Power

The installed power generation capacity in India has increased significantly to 331 GW as on September 30, 2017 from 132 GW as on March 31, 2007 – implying a CAGR of 9.1 per cent mainly led by large investments by the private sector during this period. The private sector alone accounted for 51 per cent of the capacity addition during this period. As a result, the private sector’s share in the overall power generation capacity increased to 44 per cent as on September 30 from 13 per cent as on March 31, 2007.

In terms of fuel mix, the thermal segment continues to account for a dominant share of 66 per cent in the overall installed capacity, following by the renewable energy capacity at 18 per cent, the hydro-generation capacity at 14 per cent and nuclear power capacity at 2 per cent. With a significant policy thrust and favourable regulatory framework in place, the share of RE capacity (mainly based on wind and solar energy) in the overall installed capacity has increased over the last five-year period, from 12 per cent as on March 31, 2012 to 18 per cent as on September 30, 2017.

However, energy demand growth has been subdued in the last two-three year period which in turn has resulted in a decline in the energy deficit levels in the country. However, the all India electricity demand has witnessed an uptrend in the first six months of FY2018, with year on year (YoY) growth of 5.2 per cent led by significant pickup in electricity demand in Uttar Pradesh (15.4 per cent), Telangana (15.3 per cent), Maharashtra (8.8 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh (6.1 per cent). While this is higher than the growth witnessed in FY2017 at 2.6 per cent, the sustainability of the high growth remains to be seen. This is given that the growth during the first six months of FY2017 also remained reasonable at 4.9 per cent, which thereafter slowed down leading to a modest growth of 2.6 per cent for the full year.

Stressed thermal power assets

The overall stressed thermal power generation assets in the private IPP segment remain sizeable at 60 GW, comprising about 26 GW due to absence of long-term PPAs, about 12 GW stranded capacity due to non-availability of domestic gas and 22 GW due to unviable tariff in the PPAs and capital cost overrun. The weak financial health of the state-owned discoms constrained their paying capacity, which along with the subdued demand from the industrial segment has affected the electricity demand growth. As a result, the overall progress in signing of long-term PPAs through competitive bidding by state-owned discoms remained slow.

As per ICRA’s estimates, about 26-GW capacity in the private IPP segment does not have long-term PPAs and remains exposed to price and volume risks in the short-term trading market. About 60 per cent of this capacity is operational and the balance is under implementation.

UDAY and improvement in operating efficiency

State-owned distribution utilities are the primary off-takers for power generating projects and the weak credit profile of these utilities in majority of the states has exposed the IPPs to significant counter-party credit risks. The median cost coverage ratio for distribution segment still remains below 0.9 times for FY2016 and accumulated book losses for the distribution utilities is about Rs. 4.7 trillion as on March 2016. This is on account of the inadequate tariffs in relation to the cost of supply, higher than allowed distribution loss levels for utilities in many states, and inadequate and untimely subsidy support by state governments in a few states.

Lack of or inadequate implementation of fuel and power purchase cost adjustment (FPPCA) framework, by discoms in many states, has also adversely affected the credit profile of the distribution utilities. The centre approved the UDAY scheme for financial turnaround of state-owned distribution utilities namely. This scheme intends to achieve this by: (a) reducing the interest cost of discoms principally through takeover of 75 per cent of their debt by the respective state governments and reducing the interest rate for the balance 25 per cent, (b) improving the operational efficiencies of the discoms via reduction in AT&C loss levels, (c) reducing the cost of power purchase of discoms by improving the supply of domestic coal to power-generating companies and (d) enforcing financial discipline on discoms through alignment with state finances. State governments in 26 states and one union territory have signed MoUs with the Ministry of Power for the implementation of the scheme. The combined debt of the distribution utilities (including dues to Central PSUs) of these states accounts for 97 per cent of the overall debt on the books of distribution utilities as on September 30, 2015.

Loss levels

In terms of progress with respect to reduction of AT&C loss levels as per the stipulated trajectory in the UDAY MoUs, the current loss levels continue to remain significantly high in several key states such as Bihar, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as compared to the target fixed for FY2018. Furthermore, the loss levels of these states remain largely the same or even higher as against the loss reported in FY2015.

On the other hand, the loss levels in the states such as Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have witnessed an improvement over the loss levels reported in FY2015. Nonetheless, the loss levels in these states also remain slightly higher than the targeted loss level for FY2018. Given the high AT&C loss levels for the discoms in Bihar, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the ability of these discoms to reduce losses to stipulated levels in a timely manner remains critical for improvement in their financial profile.

Achieving a sustainable improvement in the financial profile of the distribution utilities would require adequate and timely tariff revision by the regulators including a periodic pass-through of fuel and power purchase cost fluctuations and timely and adequate subsidy release by the state governments. The implementation of these measures remains critical for the improvement in the financial profile of the distribution utilities, thus enabling them to off-take power and making timely payments to the generation companies.

Source: ICRA