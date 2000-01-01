How price impact affects the farming community

Steady production growth and increased availability of horticulture putting pressure on prices: Horticulture production has continued to outpace growth in foodgrain production for the last five years and in FY18, the total horticulture output was estimated at 308 million tonnes, 8 per cent higher than foodgrain production. However, in terms of storage infrastructure, horticulture faces massive shortage and currently only 10 per cent of the total production of fruits and vegetables can be stored in cold storages.

In the interim, price challenges and volatility continue to remain high for horticulture crops, particularly for perishables. After a weak FY15 (-0.5 per cent YoY), vegetable production has continued to increase over the last three years and channel checks indicate that wastages (estimated to be 30-35 per cent of total production) have continued to decrease as there is increased awareness and use of better farming practices and post-harvest handling on average, leading to increased availability of crops. Consequently, prices are not witnessing the normal/seasonal uptick as seen over the last few years. Even during the lean monsoon period (July-September), there was no sharp increase.

Strong impact of lower prices of vegetables and fruits on smaller farmers: Overall, income from horticulture forms 20-30 per cent of income from agriculture for farmers (10 per cent of overall income). Low prices of vegetables/fruits hurt small farmers more as they have a higher share of crops as vegetables/fruits. A sustained low price scenario for vegetables/fruits could also be a challenge on the political front. Hence, efforts around dis-intermediation (leading to higher prices for farmers) and local-level storage improvement at an accelerated pace should be taken up on priority.

Weakness in dairy procurement prices

India’s milk production has been increasing at a steady pace, posting a 4.4 per cent CAGR over FY95-17; it has outpaced growth in foodgrain production (1.5 per cent CAGR) during the same period. Urbanisation – along with a change in dietary patterns – has driven a rise in milk consumption, while improvement in yield (2-3 per cent) has aided growth in milk production over the years. Such growth continued in FY18 as well and as per available data, increased 4.7 per cent YoY in H1FY18, ahead of the 3.9 per cent YoY growth recorded in the previous year.

From a 20 per cent share in agriculture GVA few years ago, livestock (70 per cent milk) now accounts for 26 per cent of agriculture GVA and its share is likely to further increase as adoption of dairy/animal farming picks up. Among states, there is high variation in income from animal farming with Gujarat/Haryana accounting for over 20 per cent in agriculture household income from animal farming; for the country overall, it accounted for 12 per cent of total household income.

Is “milk” economics under any threat due to high production and weak SMP prices?

Currently, 48 per cent of milk produced in India is either consumed or sold to non-producers in rural areas. The remaining 52 per cent is available for sale to consumers in urban centres (marketable surplus), and organised procurement still accounts for around 40 per cent of this surplus, which is shared almost equally by dairy co-operatives and private dairies. The prices offered by private dairies are volatile as they immediately adjust for any changes in demand, while co-operative dairies likely try to minimise procurement-price declines. Overall pricing procurement for milk has remained weak during the last year as is reflected in the decline in procurement prices by private dairy players.

During the last few months, certain steps have been taken to help farmers; eg. In Maharashtra, the state government has stepped in to ensure a minimum procurement price of Rs 25/litre for farmers. The state government provides a subsidy of Rs 5/litre to milk procurement agencies and interactions during the ‘rural safari’ indicated improved feedback from farmers in Maharashtra. The government also released exports incentives of 20 per cent (earlier 10 per cent) and expects a pick-up over the next few months.

Rise in fuel and fertiliser costs adversely impacting cost structure: The last few months have also seen an accelerated increase in input costs, which would be more imperative for the upcoming Rabi crop season (November 2018-April 2019). The rise in crude prices increases irrigation costs and costs categorised as “machine labour”. Agriculture input costs such as fertilisers and even agro-chemicals have increased in the last few months on account of a rise in raw material costs and currency depreciation (Rupee vs Dollar). Agri-inputs (seeds, fertilisers and pesticides) form a significant portion for vegetables in particular (40-60 per cent of cost) against 20-35 per cent for most cereals. Hence, any increases in agricultural input costs could adversely impact vegetable cultivators more vs. cereal farmers. The impact of price rises also varies based on the crop and use of the fertiliser; states with higher use of urea would face less impact from the rise in the cost of fertilisers.

An increase in agri-input costs would raise more demands from the government for additional benefits: The price of market-linked fertilisers (ex-urea) has increased by 20-30 per cent YoY and fuel costs are up 20 per cent YoY. There are initial indications of wage growth in select pockets, which could be more visible in the weeks ahead. Therefore, there needs to be urgent and proactive farm procurement for enhanced MSPs, which could offset the cost increase to an extent. The rise in prices would also lead to more demand from farmers for loan waivers to input subsidies, such as free electricity in Rajasthan for agriculture.

