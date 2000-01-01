How the corporate sector fared

The financials of 1,377 companies in Q4 FY18 over the last year (Q4 FY17) reveals subdued performance, with net sales showing slower growth during the quarter vis-à-vis Q4 FY17 while net profits registering a sharp double-digit decline of 53.4 per cent vis-à-vis a growth of 30.7 per cent in Q4 FY17. Net sales growth slowed down to 9.1 per cent in Q4 FY18 after registering a growth of 11.4 per cent in Q4 FY17.

This study includes analysis of company’s performance that announced results on or before May 28.

Usually, overall performance gets sk­e­wed to an extent due to the perfor­m­ance of banks which are guided by other exogenous factors. Banks have been affected by NPA recognition and provisioning which finally affects profits.

In Q4 FY18, after excluding the banks and finance companies, the performance of industry (1,344 companies) depicts almost similar trend as that of the aggregate sample in terms of sales. However, in terms of profits, the aggregate performance of companies witnessed a sharp improvement and increased by over 29.3 per cent YoY vis-à-vis a marginal decline of about 3.1 per cent registered in Q4 FY17.

As can be seen, the Indian economy has been slowly picking momentum leaving behind the demonetisation and GST implementation concerns that hampered industry performance between Q3 FY17 and Q2 FY18.

Overall performance – FY18

For the aggregate sample of 1,256 companies, sales registered a growth of 10.9 per cent YoY vis-à-vis a growth of 6.4 per cent in FY17 while net profits have registered a decline of about 11 per cent compared with a double-digit growth witnessed during the corresponding period last year. Excluding banks, the growth in sales was higher at 11.8 per cent compared with 7 per cent during the same period last year. In terms of movement in net profit margin there has been a decline to 6.3 per cent vis-à-vis 7.8 per cent registered last year. Excluding banks, margins increased by about 30 basis points to 8.5 per cent in Q4 FY18. (See table 1 & 2)

Interest cover

Interest cover has been calculated for the sample of 966 companies (excluding banks and finance). The interest cover improved to 7.2 times in FY18 from 6.5 times in FY17.

Industry-wise analysis

Of the 50 industries considered, majority of industries have witnessed positive growth in sales during FY18 except for 5 industries. Out of these, with positive sales growth, 19 industries registered YoY higher growth vis-à-vis FY17. Some of the leading industries were consumer goods, solvent extraction, auto – tractors, two & three wheelers and trucks/LCVs, metals – aluminium and non-ferrous, banking and finance – NBFCs and mining, refinery and oil exploration, fertilisers, dyes & pigments, diamond & jewellery, industrial gases and fuels, etc. Five industries witnessed negative YoY growth in net sales of FY18 with significant declines witnessed

in electric equipment, ceramics/marble/granite/sanitary ware and telecom service providers.

Conclusions

Sales in industries related to households where demand is inelastic witnessed growth of about 100 basis points with nominal slowdown in sugar.

Consumer industries like textiles and consumer durables grew YoY but at a slower pace.

Also, consumer industries which gets extended to auto segment witnessed an improvement led by tractors, two & three wheelers and trucks/LCV segments on back of release of pent up demand from the previous quarters along with favorable monsoon.

Services like telecom service providers were affected most perceptibly on back of continued price wars among telecom players that led to a decline in sales during the quarter. Growth in construction/real estate related activities registered YoY growth as marginal signs of improvement in demand was seen. The banking and finance companies also did well.

Net profit for various industry groups

Four industries namely telecom service providers, PSBs, telecom equipment, sugar reported net loss during the quarter.

Thirty industries registered positive growth in FY18 out of which 13 industries witnessed growth lower than that in the comparable period last year while the rest posted YoY higher profits in FY18.

Eighteen industries registered YoY decline in net profits during the quarter. Maximum decline was witnessed in pharmaceutical & drugs, tyres & allied services, metals, electronics components, construction real estate, private banks, telecom service providers, hotels, resorts & restaurants, dyes & pigments, etc. Profitability of rubber and hospitals were also impacted.

Here are various factors contributing to the growth and de-growth in sales and profit for FY18. However, industries such as glass, paints, textiles, plastics, ceramics, etc. are highly unorganised and therefore the performance will not necessarily be reflected in the analysis.

Cement

Execution and implementation of infrastructure projects have picked up considerably post Q3 FY18. Road projects under “Bharatmala” and Metro and Smart projects have led to sharp demand for cement industry. Affordable housing and overall improvement in construction activity in rural and urban areas have led to steady demand from the real estate segment.

Automobiles

Auto industry has recovered post the various policy implementations during the year namely - BS-III vehicles ban, GST implementation and rate revisions and has managed to post healthy sales in FY18 on back of near normal monsoon in most parts of the country and increased farm activities along with higher farm incomes and disposable incomes. Tractor segment has benefitted from this during the quarter.

Commercial vehicles – trucks-M&HCVs/LCVs segment has witnessed strong YoY sales on back of infrastructure related policy announcements by government during the year.

With launch of new models in passenger vehicles and two wheeler segments, demand has been continuously rising in the country.

Industry registered higher profits during the quarter due to healthy sales coupled with lower expenses.

Household & personal products

The demand for the industry being non-discretionary, sales registered grow­th led by volumes during the quarter.

With tax incidence on various products coming down post GST, many players passed on the benefits to consumers by offering discounts to maintain the volume sold during the year.

Pharmaceuticals and drugs

Sales registered growth, however only marginally high at 1.7 per cent in FY18 as the industry continues to witness regulatory challenges in the US market. Exports to the US market increased by 6.2 per cent YoY to USD 1.3 billion in the Q4 FY18 supporting the industry’s sales growth during the year

Profits, however, registered YoY decline of over 21 per cent on back of increased competition and price erosion in the US generic market.

Non-ferrous metals

Sales have registered a growth of about 19 per cent aided by improved demand from construction, power and automobile sectors.

Global aluminum and copper prices rose by about 21 per cent and 25 per cent respectively during the quarter.

Higher production led by operational efficiencies in aluminum industry also helped the players register double-digit growth in profits during the quarter.

Fertilisers

Sales registered positive growth of over 9 per cent in FY18 vis-à-vis a decline of about 17 per cent in FY17.

Fertiliser segment was benefitted from shift in product mix towards the high-realisation NPK fertilisers, and increase in prices

Led by higher operational efficiencies along with lower finance costs and additional subsidy disbursement by government, profits recorded a sharp double-digit growth in the year.

Also, more states have been added in the Direct Benefit Transfer purview on a pilot basis reducing the working capital pressure faced by players due to delayed subsidy payouts by government.

Steel & iron

The industry’s performance registered growth which was however lower than FY17 on sales front on a YoY basis backed by higher steel prices on account of a growth in international pri­ces along with improved domestic dem­and. The prices of HR coils, CR coils and TMT bars averaged at Rs 46,075 per tonne, Rs 49,436 per tonne and Rs 39,935 per tonne, respectively, during the year. The prices grew by 18-20 per cent on a YoY basis

Out of the companies that declared results, top 5 players (accounting for about 80 per cent of the market) have registered a cumulative sales growth of about 16 per cent YoY in FY18.

Textiles

Textiles sales during the year improved at a slower pace vis-à-vis a higher growth posted in the corresponding period last year led by slower pick-up in demand led by GST disruptions. Volume sales were affected on account of rate changes under the tax regime.

Also, sharp appreciation in rupee and reduced duty drawback during the quarter led to slower movement in profits booked on exports.

Construction

Industry has witnessed only a marginal growth of 1.7 per cent in FY18 over a decline of 2.6 per cent in FY17 due to subdued construction activities in organised real estate in second half of Q1 & Q2 FY18.

Q1 & Q2 FY18 witnessed negligible inventory addition on account of introduction of RERA. However, large real-estate players followed up with lau­­n­ches beginning Q3 in the residential segment.

Sugar

Sugar industry witnessed a lower growth in net sales during FY18 vis-à-vis FY17. While the sugar prices remained higher on a YoY basis in the first two quarters of the FY18, they started declining on a YoY basis in the next two quarters on account of bumper production during the sugar season 2017-18. This, in turn, affected the industry’s operating performance.

Telecom

Industry was affected by ongoing intense competition among the telecom players leading to double-digit decline in the sales growth during FY18.

This has resulted in decline of industry’s Average Revenue per User (ARPU) in each of the quarters. The all India GSM ARPU averaged at Rs 81 during the period April-December 2017 vis-à-vis Rs 117 during the corresponding period previous year, a YoY fall of about 31 per cent.

In addition to this, the Interconnection Usage Charges (IUC) was reduced to 6 paise per minute from 14 paise per minute in September 2017 and International Termination Charges (ITC) was cut to 30 paise per minute from 53 paise per minute in January 2018 which also impacted the industry’s performance during FY18.

Solvent Extraction

The industry’s sales were influenced by mixed off take of volumes during the year. Net sales registered a growth of 13.4 per cent YoY over a 1.4 per cent during the same period last year.

An increase in edible oil import duties by the government on varieties of edible oils in November 2017 are believed to have resulted in higher prices of edible oils.

Diamond & Jewellery

Net sales witnessed a higher growth of 16.6 per cent in FY18 vis-à-vis a growth rate of 14.2 per cent during FY17.

With organised sector growing at a faster rate, improvement in product mix and higher sales of studded jewellery along with cost control drove the demand for the sector.

However, GST refunds and increasing working capital requirements have tempered numbers to some extent.

Finance – NBFC

Bank loans to NBFCs has registered a sharp double-digit growth of about 27 per cent in FY18 vis-à-vis a growth of about 11 per cent in FY17 while bank credit to housing segment has witnessed a rise of over 13 per cent in FY18.

n This has resulted in NBFCs witnessing a 17.5 per cent growth in sales in FY18 over 11.4 per cent in FY17 along with increasing trend of financialisation of savings, better risk management, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and tax incentives for mid-Income affordable housing and increase in small ticket home loans.

Glass

Sales registered marginal increase of 0.6 per cent YoY in FY18 led by sluggish demand from user industries for most varieties of glass.

While increase in output of automobiles helped fibre glass to witness rise in business orders, slow movement in construction activity during H1 FY18 restricted the rise.

Ceramics/Marble/Granite/Sanitary ware

The industry witnessed slower off-take from user industry along with issues related to GST implementation (tax rate on tiles under GST increased to 28 per cent vis-à-vis 12-14.5 per cent rates earlier, this rate was revised to 18 per cent later)

Margins of the players were impacted on back of high operational costs.

Plastic products

n Industry net sales grew but at a slower pace of 4.5 per cent yoY vis-à-vis 7.9 per cent growth registered during the corresponding period previous year.

Demand for PVC in India dropped by ~6 per cent in H1 FY18 on lower demand from agricultural sector. Also, demand remained low from real estate sector due to disruption caused by RERA. Demand during the year was also impacted on account of de-stocking and re-stocking activity before and after the GST implementation. However, reduction in GST rate from 28 per cent to 18 per cent in November 2017 boosted the growth to the industry in H2 FY18.

