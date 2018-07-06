Honest, effective administration can bring back peace: Rajnath
By  
FC Bureau
  , Friday, 6 July 2018
City: 
Srinagar

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that peace and stability could be brought to Jammu and Kashmir through an honest, effective and efficient administration. He said this during his first visit to J&K after the imposition of Governor’s rule.

The home minister reviewed the security situation in the state at a high-level meeting attended by Governor N N Vohra, national security advisor Ajit Doval and top civil and police officials here.

“The dream of a developed and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir will be realised when there is peace and normalcy in the state. It is our firm resolve to bring peace, stability and prosperity through an honest, effective and efficient administration for the problems facing the state,” a statement quoted him as saying.

Discussing the way forward for the state, Singh said development and good governance had remained elusive for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Central government was committed to taking all possible measures to bring accountability and transparency in the system.

“With a renewed focus on good governance and development, the Centre is looking forward to kindle new aspirations and hopes amongst the people of the state,” he said.

The home minister said the solution to problems lies in empowerment of the people and strengthening the institutions of local self-government.

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor’s rule on June 20 after the BJP withdrew support to alliance partner PDP, prompting Mehbooba Mufti to resign as chief minister.

