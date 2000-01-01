Healthcare: Strong growth in earnings expected on low base of last year

Motilal Oswal’s pharma universe is expected to report 17 per cent YoY revenue growth and 44 per cent YoY PAT growth during the quarter on low base. Q1FY18 was adversely impacted by GST led disruption in domestic market.

Specifically, companies having exposure to domestic formulations are expected to deliver sequentially superior performance, primarily due to restocking and smoothening of business post implementation of GST.

After 4-5 quarters of decline in the US business, the current quarter is expected to witness decent growth. This is primarily due to low base effect, as the intensity of price erosion is expected to come down from high double digit to high single digit. The base business erosion is expected to continue. However, potential approvals would help negate this issue for few companies.

Among stocks under coverage, Cadila is expected to report highest YoY growth in revenue, led by ongoing strong sales of g-Lialda and new launches. Glenmark, Ajanta and Strides are expected to deliver flat to lower sales on YoY basis due to high base of last year.

The increased revenue growth is expected to improve operating leverage, thereby driving phenomenal PAT growth on YoY basis. 14 out of 22 companies are expected to deliver strong YoY PAT growth.

Source:  Motilal Oswal

