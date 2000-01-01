GST has a long journey towards perfection

A wise woman (Hellen Keller) once said, “A bend in the road is not the end of the road, unless you fail to make the turn.” The government is consistently making efforts to explicate GST with each transient phase. GST commenced its journey to be the perfect law with matching mechanism and anti-evasion measures in place. However, the sheer number of returns, compliances and inherent complexities were too much for businesses to handle. Government inst­a­ntly realised the need to str­e­amline compliances and encourage masses to res­p­ect and follow the law. However, amidst dwindling tax collection, government preferred a balanced approach in avoiding tax evasion and simplification of law.

Introduction of GSTR 3B was the first step towa­r­ds the simplification proc­ess. The filing process has been further simplified for those filing nil returns. The government has hinted that there is scope for further simplification of returns in the long run. The invoices uploaded by suppliers wo­uld continue to be the basis for tax payments and credits claimed. But any mismatch in the data will be required to be explained at a later stage.

Learning lessons from GST implementation, e-way bill was deferred twice and introduced in a staggered manner to ensure all inherent complexities and difficulties could be identified well in advance before introducing it to the masses. This approach proved to be very effective. The exact construct of law was rele­a­s­ed in public domain in adv­ance, appropriate feedback was taken from trade and industry. The government also came out with FAQs answering all major queries pertaining to the e-way bill mechanism and the structure of e- way bill application was amended to address transactional difficulties such as bill-to-ship-to mechanism.

Levy of GST under reverse charge on purchases from unregistered person was not taken well by the masses. An association of publishers filed a writ petition highlighting the difficulties this provision has put them into coupled with a conspicuous absence in refund mechanism to ameliorate the additional cost for their business. Appreciating the legitimacy of the problem, the government rightly considered deferring its implementation. TCS and TDS provisions were equally complicating and incumbering sectors such as e-commerce and accordingly these too were deferred till June 30, 2018. However, till date, there is no clarity on whether these provisions will be revived with effect from July 1, 2018 or will be deferred further. Lesser the gap that exists between announcement and implementation of these provisions, the more difficulty will be created for trade and business.

Following a major rate reshuffle involving reduction of tax rates on 178 items from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, the government realising additional misfits in existing GST rates for ite­ms such as used cars, buses run on bio-fuels, sugar, bio-diesels and pesticides, LPG supplied to domestic consumers, diamonds and precious stones, rates were further slashed on 29 goods and 53 services. Similarly, compensation cess was removed on ambulance, old and used cars. Many industries such as textiles also represented to the government for further revision in rates. But it seems the government is a bit more cautious about further revision in rates and that is the way how it should ideally be.

The journey of GST implementation over the last one year has been a continuous process towards perfection. Government is learning over each stride and handling necessary improvisations effectively. Further, the vicissitudes give us optimism and confidence that the government is considerate of genuine problems of the trade. The GST law is not flawless as yet and has a long journey towards perfection. There are many gaps and interpretation issues under rules and notifications issued. Besides, a multitude of notifications continuously modify the construct of law and clarifications through tweets and circulars are often inconsistent with the GST Act. Departmental enquiries and investigations raising demands based on these legal infirmities are further forcing the trade and industry to approach writ courts and advance ruling authorities to get appropriate reliefs.

It is not easy to resolve these issues in year and hence goes the saying “Rome was not built in a day”. But, the strong resolve of a determined government, a committed GST council and a perceptive set of executive and a strong quasi-judicial body can help us achieve the “text-book” GST that other nations will be inspired to follow.

(With Pratyushprava Saha, senior associate)