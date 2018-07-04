A GST boost for manufacturing sector

Implementation of GST has had a direct impact both on services and the manufacturing sectors. In general, the services sector has been impacted adversely due to increase in rate of tax and increased compliances, while the manufacturing sector has had a favourable impact as multiple taxes were subsumed, due to avoidance of tax cascading and reduced tax incidence on many commodities.

While the manufacturing sector was impacted favourably, much has been debated on how the implementation of GST impacted different industries within the manufacturing segment, as the impact has not been uniform.

Globally, manufacturing earnings and exports stimulate economic prosperity causing nations to increase focus on developing advanced manufacturing capabilities by investing in high-tech infrastructure and education. Under the ‘make in India’ initiative, the government aims to increase the manufacturing sector’s share to the gross domestic product (GDP) to 25 per cent by 2022 from 16 per cent and to create 100 million jobs.

India is expected to be the fifth largest manufacturing country in the coming years. The implementation

of GST was aimed to accelerate manufacturing growth and make India a dominant manufacturing market of

the world.

Beneficial impact

The erstwhile indirect taxes regime was complex due to multiplicity of taxes and cascading effect. GST has subsumed in itself various indirect taxes levied either by the central or state governments. The manufacture of goods was subject to excise duty under the central excise law. In addition states levied VAT/CST and also an entry tax as per respective state laws. This forced manufacturer to obtain multiple registrations in a single state and comply with multiple laws, make necessary compliances under each law and also go through multiple audit assessments of departments separately.

Under the GST regime, all these taxes have now been subsumed under GST and thus to a great extent facilitated ease of doing business.

Simplified assessments: Under the excise law, there were different valuation/taxation mechanisms such as specific duty, duty based on value or MRP-based valuation, compounded levy scheme and duty based on capacity production. The GST law provides for a single transaction value-based assessment for all manufactured goods supplied and has done away with multiple valuation/taxation methodologies. It has led to simplified tax computation mechanism and compliance procedure.

Improved efficiency: GST has made manufacturers to restructure their supply chains and reduce number of warehouses needed to operate the bu­­si­ness, with maximum efficiency and at minimum operational cost. Earlier manuf­acturers were operating th­rough multiple warehouses located in each state, considering the non-availability of credit to customer on levy of CST in case of inter-state sales.

With GST, both in­tra-state and inter-state supplies are now subject to new tax, and also eligible for input tax credit to recipient, if used for providing taxable supply in course of business. Accordingly, manufacturers have been re-evaluating their supply chain operations to reduce multiple warehouses and operate through a centralised location or nodal/regional warehouses. This has enabled focus on business efficiencies.

Reduced tax cost: Earlier a majority of goods were subject to excise duty at 12.50 per cent plus VAT, in the range of 12-14 per cent. But under the GST regime, majority of goods are subject to 18 per cent tax. Also, there has been a large increase in number of indirect taxpayers; with many voluntarily ch­oosing to be part of GST, especially small enterprises that buy from large enterprises and want to avail of input tax credits.

Areas of concern

There are also certain areas of concern under GST that need to be addressed.

Ambiguity in provisions: One year since the implementation, there still exist certain transactions and areas wherein industry is grappling with challenge of divergent views and tax practices or practical challenges in implementing GST provisions. For example, the eligibility of input tax credit is dependent on filing of return and compliances by the supplier of such goods/services. This is causing undue hardship and blockage of credit for manufacturers, for no fault of theirs.

In terms of GST law, valuation of supply of manufactured goods between related parties needs to make as per GST valuation rules (including the levy of GST on free of cost supplies between related parties) and GST authorities have power to question valuation made in such cases. Such taxpayers will have to go through the process of justification, even though valuation is at arm’s length.

Taxation of free supplies of goods and services is another area of concern and feared to be a potential sou­rce of litigation.

Another aspect the industry is finding difficult to implement is levy of GST on common expenditure incurred by the head office for various manufacturing locations and warehouses located across India, considering them as distinct registered persons. Though the input tax credit is available in general to recipients, however, the additional compliance on this account is a significant burden. Also, the industry is awaiting clarifications to have a clear understanding and a hassle-free compliance mechanism.

IT system challenges: The entire GST system is based on the online filing of applications for registration, refund cl­a­ims, and return filing and other comp­liances. At the time of im­­­p­­le-

­­me­­nt­at­ion of GST , the government intended to have one-to-one invoice matching for the purpose of input tax credit eligibility and requirement to file 3 monthly returns by each registered assessee. But the IT infrastructure has not been able to cope with the huge volume of transactions and the last minute rush for filing of returns. The online GST portal has crashed multiple times, making the compliance mechanism more challenging.

At present, to overhaul the system the government is evaluating various options suggested by industry and trade for introduction of new compliance mechanism, which is expected to reduce burden for the taxpayer without compromising revenue considerations.

Outside GST: Certain manufacturing sectors continue to remain outside GST. Oil and gas products like crude oil, natural gas, motor spirit, high-speed diesel and aviation turbine fuel are within the purview of GST law. But the government has deferred applicability of GST on such products till the GST Council arrives at a consensus on inclusion of such products. The excise and VAT/CST continue to be levied on manufacture and sale of such products. Similarly, liquor continues to be outside the ambit of GST and states have the power to levy state excise duty and VAT/CST.

Many companies are struggling with dual compliances as the erstwhile taxes continue to be levied on their primary products and GST is also levied on any other supplies made by them. Also, as such sectors are outside the GST net, this leads to break in input tax credit chain and consequently increased tax cost in supply chain. The excluded sectors bear greater brunt on account of extra taxes on the input side, which are not passed on to them, due to their output being outside the GST ambit.

India is acting like a magnet for global manufacturing giants due to large consumer base, availability of cheap labour, improving infrastructure, continuing efforts to reduce administrative roadblocks and increase ease

of doing business. The implementation of GST is expected to make India a common market with a GDP of $2.5 trillion along with a population of 1.32 billion, which will be a big draw for investors. To achieve all these milestones, the government should come up with clarifications and resolve the outstanding issues being faced by the manufacturers.

Potential areas of dispute are required to be addressed by upfront clarifications so that long-drawn litigation under the new tax regime can be avoided and there is clarity and certainty in taxation. This will surely give the much-needed impetus for growth of manufacturing sector.

(R Muralidharan is senior director of Deloitte India, Rahul Agarwal is deputy manager at Deloitte Haskins and Sells)